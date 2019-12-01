International Development News
Development News Edition

'Still angry': Hong Kong protesters return to the streets

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 15:42 IST
'Still angry': Hong Kong protesters return to the streets

(Eds: Updating throughout) Hong Kong, Dec 1 (AFP) Police fired tear gas and pepper spray in Hong Kong on Sunday as tens of thousands of black-clad protesters flooded into the streets a week after pro-democracy candidates scored a landslide local election victory.

The rally heralded an end to a rare lull and a return to the large-scale demonstrations that Hong Kongers have staged for nearly six months, fuelled by growing fears that authoritarian China is stamping out the city's liberties. It also marked a resumption of the increasingly violent confrontations between protesters and police, with officers firing pepper spray and volleys of tear gas at crowds that included children.

The day's main rally in the Tsim Sha Tsui neighbourhood was one of three called Sunday, as protesters seek to keep pressure on the government after the November 24 district council elections. "The government are still not listening to us so the protests will go on, they will not stop," said a 20-year-old student who gave only his surname, Chen.

"It is hard to predict what will happen. But the people are still very angry and want change." The rally started peacefully, with people flooding to the waterside neighbourhood by ferry and train. "Never forget why you started," read a banner carried by protesters taking part in the march. A little girl with her hair in pigtails led chants reiterating the movement's demands for direct elections of the city legislature and leadership.

But as part of the march ran into a phalanx of police, protesters were told to move back and warned they were straying from the permitted route. First pepper spray and then tear gas was fired at several locations, in one case catching in the crossfire an older man selling drinks and ice creams from a converted moped.

"I've sold all my drinks but it seems that I can't leave now," he told reporters, his eyes streaming. But he quickly recovered, tucking into a red ice lolly pulled from his stocks.

"I have nothing to be ashamed of or guilty about," he said with a smile. Hong Kong's Beijing-backed chief Carrie Lam has offered no additional concessions in the wake of the elections, and protesters said they felt compelled to return to the streets.

"The government has given no real response, it's unacceptable," 19-year-old student Edmund told AFP. "We have to keep going. We are fighting for our freedom, not just our own freedom but the next generation too. If we give up now all will be lost." Earlier, a smaller rally marched peacefully to the US consulate to thank American lawmakers for passing legislation backing the protest movement.

There too, demonstrators said they wanted to press their advantage after the district council vote. "I would like to send a message to the government: we are not done and this is not over," said one 27-year-old protester, who declined to give his name.

Months into the huge protests kicked off by opposition to a bill allowing extradition to China, pro-democracy demonstrators still appear to command widespread support -- with the victory of pro-democracy candidates undercutting government claims of a "silent majority" opposed to the movement. Ahead of Sunday's rallies there were calls from organisers for people to remain "highly restrained" with fears of a return to the violence that has marked more recent months in the political crisis.

On Saturday night police fired tear gas for the first time since the election as protesters blocked roads in the Mong Kok neighbourhood. A video from the district emerged online and appeared to show a protester brutally assaulting a man as he attempted to clear a barricade.

A voice in the video mocks the man, who stumbled and slumped over after being hit across the head with a heavy metal object. In a statement, police confirmed the incident: "So far no one has been arrested. The victim suffered a serious head injury and was sent to hospital." In a radio interview on Sunday morning, police chief Tang Ping-keung slammed the violence.

"It could have killed him," Tang said. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

British PM Johnson vows to strengthen prison sentences after London attack

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would strengthen prison sentences, vowing to boost security after an attack in the British capital by a man convicted of terrorism who was released early from prison.With less than two weeks be...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 17 hours NATION DEL23 RCEP-INDIA-JAPAN Japan indicates efforts on to address Indias concerns over RCEPNew Delhi Japan on Sunday gave clear indications that efforts were on to make India join the ambitious Re...

Bharti Airtel announces new plans; prices hiked up to Rs 2.85 per day

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Sunday said it will raise call and data plan charges for pre-paid customers from December 3, becoming the second operator after Vodafone Idea to announce an increase in its tariffs. Bharti Airtel today anno...

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN5 UK-ATTACK-ISIS ISIS claims London knife-attackLondonThe Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the knife-attack in central London where a convicted terrorist killed two people before being shot dead by police. FGN8 P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019