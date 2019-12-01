Need mass movement at district-level to 'save Constitution, reservation': Congress' Udit Raj

Congress leader and SC/ST rights activist Udit Raj on Sunday alleged that the Constitution was under threat and a mass movement was needed to protect it, else the reservation for the underprivileged will "remain just on paper". Addressing a national rally at Ramlila Maidan here, he also raised the issues of privatisation, unemployment and EVM tampering.

"Our Constitution is under threat, democracy is under threat and if we do not get our act together, this reservation will also just remain on paper... This movement we have heralded today should be taken to all the states and districts if we want to save our Constitution, save reservation," he said. Raj, the national chairman of the All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations and the former MP from North West Delhi, had quit BJP earlier this year after being denied a ticket to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

