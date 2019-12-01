International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Germany's ruling coalition on collision course after SPD leadership vote

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 21:08 IST
UPDATE 2-Germany's ruling coalition on collision course after SPD leadership vote
Image Credit: ANI

The future of Germany's ruling coalition looked shaky after the election of new leaders of the Social Democrats (SPD) who are demanding a shift in policies, and several senior conservatives on Sunday ruled out talks to renegotiate a governing agreement. Two strong leftist critics of the coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives - Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken - won a vote for the leadership of the Social Democrats on Saturday, possibly putting the country, Europe's largest economy, at a political crossroads.

Their ascendancy raises the chances of an early election or minority government if the SPD leaves the coalition, which could trigger political instability at a time when the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has become the country's third-largest party. Walter-Borjans and Esken, who ran on a joint ticket, want to renegotiate the coalition deal to focus more on social justice, investment and climate policies, setting them on collision with Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).

"Of course nothing will be renegotiated now. That's quite clear," Armin Laschet, the Christian Democrat premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk in an interview. Asked whether there was movement on the issues that the new SPD leadership wants to change in a new agreement, Laschet said: "There is no such thing."

Walter-Borjans and Esken beat Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Klara Geywitz, who said they would support their rivals. SPD delegates are set to approve the leadership - elected via a party ballot that ended Saturday - at a party conference starting on Dec. 6. They will also vote on the coalition. In the latest sign that established party tie-ups are being tested, a three-way coalition consisting of CDU, SPD and the Greens agreed on Sunday on a government deal in Saxony, where the AfD came in second in a September election.

NO RENEGOTIATION OF DEAL Members of the SPD expects that the new leadership duo will not recommend leaving the coalition but rather will seek more concessions from the CDU, including dropping the target for a balanced budget and raising the minimum wage.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, a CDU member, said giving up the balanced budget would be an additional burden for future generations, telling daily Handelsblatt that it had been one of the CDU's key promises during the election campaign. Laschet said new demands were a problem of the SPD duo, not of the Christian Democrats, saying holding fresh elections would be irresponsible in the current environment.

Conservative Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner also said there was no chance of renegotiations, adding the CDU would stick to the promises it made. "A one-sided renegotiation, just because SPD leadership has changed, will not be doable with the (Christian Democratic) Union," she told Funke Mediengruppe. CDU deputy leader Thomas Strobl made similar comments to the Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper.

Merkel, 65, has been in power since 2005 and has said she will not seek re-election at the next national election, due in 2021. The CDU is trying to boost its image and appeal to hold its position as the leading governing party after she goes. Striking a slightly more conciliatory tone, the head of the CDU and Merkel's would-be successor as chancellor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, urged the Social Democrats to remain part of the government, adding the current coalition agreement provided the basis to move forward.

"I think it is good that the SPD has made a decision," she said. "It paves the way to return to business. For the CDU it is quite clear: we stand by this coalition. We stand by this coalition on the basis that has been negotiated." Conservative lawmaker Alexander Dobrindt of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party of the CDU, also said that there was no reason to end the coalition, according to an interview with the Augsburger Allgemeine paper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Researchers use largest radar in Antarctica for first measures of Earth's ionosphere

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Ronaldo rescues a point as Juve slip at home to Sassuolo

Milan, Dec 1 AFP Cristiano Ronaldo rescued a 2-2 draw for Juventus at home against Sassuolo on Sunday but the result left the way open for Inter Milan to take top spot in Serie A. We didnt use our heads, lamented Juventus boss Maurizio Sarr...

Nearly 70 dead in Syria regime clashes with Idlib militants

Two days of clashes between regime forces and armed groups in Syrias last major opposition bastion have killed nearly 70 on both sides, undermining a months-long ceasefire agreement, a war monitor said Sunday. The battles in the northwester...

Nepal President Bhandari declares South Asian Games open

The 13th South Asian Games formally kicked off on Sunday with Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari declaring them open during a colourful ceremony at the Dasharath Stadium here. Bhandaris formal announcement to open the Games featuring the s...

Protests in Colombia spark backlash against Venezuelan migrants

Daniels Herrera kept quiet on his long walk home from work following violent protests in the Colombian capital Bogota last week, fearful his Venezuelan accent would give him away.The 26-year-old had arrived in the sprawling city high in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019