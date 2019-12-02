International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 03:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 03:42 IST
UPDATE 2-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump faced two deadlines in Congress this week as Democrats prepared to shift the focus of their impeachment inquiry from fact-finding to the consideration of possible charges of misconduct over his dealings with Ukraine. The Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, tasked with considering charges known as articles of impeachment, has given Trump until 6 p.m. (2300 GMT) on Sunday to say whether he or his legal counsel will participate in an impeachment hearing on Wednesday.

The first-in-a-series of expected Judiciary proceedings will hear testimony on the impeachment process established under the U.S. Constitution from a panel of legal experts that has yet to be named. Hearings before the committee, which has responsibility for crafting any formal charges against Trump, are a major step toward possible charges. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who will make the final decision, has not yet said whether the Republican president should be impeached. But in a letter to supporters last week, she called for him to be held accountable for his actions.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, calling the impeachment inquiry a "witch hunt." The White House has not yet indicated whether it will take part in the committee proceedings. Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler also set a 5 p.m. (2200 GMT) Friday deadline for Trump to say whether he will mount a defense at further proceedings expected next week to examine evidence against him.

Three investigating panels, led by the House Intelligence Committee, are due to release a formal report this week when lawmakers return on Tuesday from a Thanksgiving recess. The report will outline evidence gathered by the Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees. Members of the intelligence panel will review the report in a classified setting on Monday evening, and the full committee will consider and vote on it on Tuesday before forwarding it to the Judiciary Committee, according to an Intelligence Committee official and a person familiar with the matter.

'MAY WANT TO HEAR FROM BOLTON'

Congressional investigators have been looking into whether Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to launch investigations of former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, who is running to unseat him in the 2020 presidential election, and a discredited conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Representative Doug Collins, the senior Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said in an interview with "Fox News Sunday" that the White House would mount a defense during upcoming impeachment proceedings and suggested calling Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the Intelligence Committee, as a witness. In a separate interview on ABC's "This Week," another Judiciary Committee Republican, Representative Tom McClintock, suggested the possibility that Trump's acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, should testify.

Representative Hakeem Jeffries, a member of the House Democratic leadership and the Judiciary Committee, told "Fox News Sunday:" "We all may want to hear from John Bolton. We all would like to hear from Mick Mulvaney." In September, Trump fired Bolton as national security adviser, citing policy disagreements.

The president and his Republican allies in Congress say the inquiry has been rushed and unfair to Trump by not allowing the White House to have legal counsel present or call witnesses during weeks of closed-door testimony and open hearings before the House Intelligence Committee. Republican lawmakers were able to question witnesses during the closed hearings, however, and called three witnesses during public hearings that wrapped up last week.

"The president may well look at this, or his counsel may well look at this, and say: Why would we want to get in here and legitimize this process, when it was made illegitimate at the beginning by shutting us out?" said Republican Representative Tom Cole. The House Judiciary Committee could vote on whether to recommend articles of impeachment within the next two weeks, setting the stage of a possible impeachment vote by the full House before Christmas, according to Democratic aides.

If the House impeaches Trump, the Republican-controlled Senate would hold a trial to determine whether he should be removed from office. Senate Republicans have shown little appetite for removing Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-As deadline passes, no word whether Trump to send lawyer to Wednesday impeachment hearing

The White House remained silent as a deadline passed on Sunday for it to say whether President Donald Trump would send legal counsel to participate in a congressional impeachment hearing this week. It was the first of two crucial deadlines ...

Doncic leads as Mavericks ends Lakers' winning streak

Luka Doncic had 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and the visiting Dallas Mavericks snapped the Los Angeles Lakers 10-game winning streak with a 114-100 victory on Sunday. Doncic scored 21 of his points in the second half as the Mave...

UPDATE 1-Australia says China is holding detained writer in 'unacceptable' conditions

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Monday a Chinese-born Australian writer was being held by Beijing in unacceptable conditions, including daily interrogations while shackled. Yang Hengjun, a former Chinese diplomat turned onl...

NFL roundup: Ravens sink 49ers on last-play FG

Justin Tucker drilled a 49-yard field goal on the final play of the game Sunday afternoon, giving the Baltimore Ravens a 20-17 home victory for their eighth straight win. Tuckers successful kick was his second of the day and his 38th straig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019