Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's DNA is that of Congress, praising infiltrators and Rohingyas: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that the Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's DNA is that of Congress and it has inherent characters like appeasement of infiltrators, Rohingya, and praising Pakistan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 17:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 17:46 IST
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's DNA is that of Congress, praising infiltrators and Rohingyas: Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh talking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that the Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's DNA is that of Congress and it has inherent characters like appeasement of infiltrators, Rohingya, and praising Pakistan. Singh slammed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as 'migrants'.

"It is not his fault, his DNA is of Congress. Congress, for its appeasement politics praises and appeases infiltrators, Rohingya and Pakistan," said Giriraj Singh. Leader of Congress party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary on Sunday said, "I can say that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Ji are themselves the migrants. Their homes are in Gujarat but they have come to Delhi."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Poor nations pay price as millions flee 'climate chaos', Oxfam says

Fiercer weather and worsening wildfires drove more than 20 million people a year from their homes over the last decade - a problem set to worsen unless leaders act swiftly to head off surging climate threats, anti-poverty charity Oxfam said...

UNISFA launches 16 Days of Activism against GBV in Abyei, Diffra

The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei UNISFA in collaboration with Women Associations of Abyei and Diffra held activities in the two locations to launch the 16-Days of Activism against gender-based violence campaign on 25 Nove...

Man disguised as tourist to supply illegal arms arrested

A 32-year-old man who disguised himself as a tourist to carry illegal arms in bags and supplied them to criminals in the National Capital Region was arrested from southwest Delhis Jaffarpur Kalan, police said on Monday. Harish Kumar alias S...

It is unfair to say government is not willing to hear criticism: FM on industrialist Rahul Bajaj's comment.

It is unfair to say government is not willing to hear criticism FM on industrialist Rahul Bajajs comment....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019