Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's DNA is that of Congress, praising infiltrators and Rohingyas: Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that the Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's DNA is that of Congress and it has inherent characters like appeasement of infiltrators, Rohingya, and praising Pakistan.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that the Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's DNA is that of Congress and it has inherent characters like appeasement of infiltrators, Rohingya, and praising Pakistan. Singh slammed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as 'migrants'.
"It is not his fault, his DNA is of Congress. Congress, for its appeasement politics praises and appeases infiltrators, Rohingya and Pakistan," said Giriraj Singh. Leader of Congress party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary on Sunday said, "I can say that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Ji are themselves the migrants. Their homes are in Gujarat but they have come to Delhi."(ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
All-party meeting held ahead of Parliament's winter session; PM Modi, Amit Shah in attendance
Amit Shah launches special winter-grade diesel for Ladakh
We can win hearts even without entering Well of House,says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha.
Amit Shah and Foreign Minister of Bhutan agree to further strengthen close ties
Amit Shah, Gadkari to address poll meetings in Jharkhand