BJP unhappy with Hegde's comments
The BJP leadership is unhappy with party MP and former Union minister Ananth Hegde for his comments that Devendra Fadnavis was made Maharashtra chief minister last month despite lacking majority only to 'protect' Rs 40,000 crore central funds from being 'misused', and the party's "displeasure" will be conveyed to him, a senior BJP leader said on Monday. Fadnavis has also already dismissed Hegde's claim as "absolutely wrong", asserting that nothing of that sort happened.
The senior BJP leader also said Hegde's comments, which forced Fadnavis to issue immediate rebuttal as the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government sought to corner him, were "needless" and he will be conveyed the leadership's "displeasure". Hegde sought to give a new twist to the last month's political drama in Maharashtra, claiming it was played out to ensure that the funds meant for
development works were 'protected'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Ananth Hegde
- BJP
- Maharashtra
- Shiv Sena
ALSO READ
AIADMK greets Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar on Maharashtra
PM Modi congratulates Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar
Devendra Fadnavis promised to put Ajit Pawar in jail but has made him deputy CM now: Randeep Singh Surjewala.
AIADMK greets Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar on Maharashtra
Betrayal of people's mandate: Cong spokesperson on Devendra Fadnavis being sworn in as Maharashtra CM.