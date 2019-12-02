BJP govt has failed to ensure safety of women: Akhilesh

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has failed to ensure women safety and it has no moral right to continue, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Monday, citing several cases of crime against women in the state. He also said those who are propagating the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign are not being able to check "inhuman activities". "Women are feeling unsafe under the BJP government. Even minor girls are becoming victims of cruelty," Yadav said in a statement.

The situation today is such that women and girls feel unsafe whenever they go out of their homes, to schools, to work or any function. The fear of insecurity follows them everywhere, he said. "Cases of rape and sexual violence are registered everyday.If the government, which spends crores of rupees on law and order, is not able to give a secure atmosphere then it has no moral right to remain in power," Yadav said.

