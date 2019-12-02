Left Menu
BJP govt has failed to ensure safety of women: Akhilesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 19:33 IST
The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has failed to ensure women safety and it has no moral right to continue, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Monday, citing several cases of crime against women in the state. He also said those who are propagating the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign are not being able to check "inhuman activities". "Women are feeling unsafe under the BJP government. Even minor girls are becoming victims of cruelty," Yadav said in a statement.

The situation today is such that women and girls feel unsafe whenever they go out of their homes, to schools, to work or any function. The fear of insecurity follows them everywhere, he said. "Cases of rape and sexual violence are registered everyday.If the government, which spends crores of rupees on law and order, is not able to give a secure atmosphere then it has no moral right to remain in power," Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace.

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine university/institute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in education

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is

