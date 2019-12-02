Will take action against onion black marketeers: MP minister

Action will taken against onion hoarders and black marketeers, Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Sachin Yadav said on Monday, as the price of the kitchen staple reached Rs 100-120 per kilogram across the state. He said all steps would be taken as per law to ensure those trying to profiteer from the situation are brought to justice.

Speaking on farm loan waiver announced by the Kamal Nath government and BJP allegations of it being ineffectual, Yadav said the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan dispensation had left the state coffer's empty. "Despite that, we took a decision to write off loans totaling Rs 7,000 crore of over 20 lakh farmers. The second phase of the waiver is set to begin soon," he said.

Several Congress workers protested here against skyrocketing onion prices..

