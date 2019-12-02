Following are the top stories at 9.30 PM:

TOP STORIES:

LGD15 SC-LD AYODHYA Muslim party seeks review of Ayodhya verdict, says Babri be rebuilt for complete justice

New Delhi: A plea seeking review of the verdict which cleared the way for construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday stating that "complete justice" could only be done by directing reconstruction of Babri Masjid.

CAL17 JH-2NDLD SHAH Shah sets 2024 deadline for NRC, says all infiltrators to be expelled by then

Chakradharpur/Baharagora: BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday set a 2024 deadline for implementing the hugely divisive NRC across the country, asserting "each and every" infiltrator will be identified and expelled before the next general election.

MDS26 VET-2ND LD TL Vet murder: Court to hear cops plea on Dec 3,protests continue

Hyderabad: A court has posted for Tuesday a petition filed by police seeking 10-day custody of the four people arrested for raping and murdering a woman veterinarian, even as protests continued in parts of Telangana demanding death penalty for the accused.

NATION:

BOM31 LDALL HEGDE Hegde claims Fadnavis was made CM to 'protect' central funds, incurs BJP's 'displeasure'

Bengaluru/Mumbai: BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde has stoked a political row with his claim that Devendra Fadnavis was made the Maharashtra chief minister last month for few days only to protect Rs 40,000 crore central funds from being misused, an assertion used by the NCP and Shiv Sena on Monday to attack the saffron party.

DEL84 RAIL-CAG-LD GIVE-UP Response to Railways' 'Give Up' scheme not encouraging: CAG report

New Delhi: The response to the Railway Ministry's 'Give Up' initiative -- which urges senior citizens to forgo ticket subsidy -- has not been encouraging and the concession accounted for 52.5 per cent of the total allowed by the national transporter, with most of them availed of in AC classes, the CAG said in a report on Monday.

DEL82 DEF-CDS-NSA Chief of Defence Staff to come under RTI Act; NSA-led panel submits report

New Delhi: A high-level committee headed by NSA Ajit Doval to finalise responsibilities and enabling framework for the proposed chief of defence staff has submitted its report to the government.

BOM34 MH-LD PAWAR-MODI Modi wanted us to work together, I rejected his offer: Pawar

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed "working together" but he rejected the offer.

CAL16 JH-LD RAHUL Will change Jharkhand, just like Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi at poll rally

Simdega (J'khand): Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised to waive farm loans if the opposition coalition comes to power in Jharkhand and vowed to change the state, which has a significant tribal population, just like neighbouring Chhattisgarh where his party stormed to power last year.

DEL81 PAR-LD E-CIGARETTES Parliament passes bill to ban e-cigarettes

New Delhi: Parliament on Monday passed a bill prohibiting the production, trade, transport, storage and advertisement of electronic cigarettes in the country.

DEL7 SWEDEN-ROYAL-2NDLD VISIT King, Queen of Sweden arrive in Delhi on five-day India visit, meet EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrived here on Monday on a five-day India visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

MDS21 TN-3RD LD WALL COLLAPSE 17 killed as wall collapses in TN village following rains

Coimbatore: In a major rain-related incident in Tamil Nadu, at least 17 people, including ten women and two children, were killed in their sleep when a wall came down crashing on a row of houses at a village near here on Monday, police said.

LEGAL

LGD18 DL-COURT-2NDLD CHOPPER Delhi court grants bail to Ratul Puri in money laundering case

New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday granted bail to businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, in the AgustaWestland money laundering case, while directing him not to "tamper with evidence" or "try to contact or influence the witnesses".

LGD20 SC-LD QUOTA SC/ST creamy layer exclusion from quota: Centre seeks review, says refer matter to 7-judge bench

New Delhi: The Centre urged the Supreme Court on Monday to refer its last year's verdict excluding the creamy layer within the SC/ST community from reservation benefits to a 7-judge bench for a review.

FOREIGN

FGN16 US-INDIAN-KILLER US national surrenders for killing Indian student in California

Washington: A US national surrendered to police and was arrested on charges of killing Indian student Abhishek Sudhesh Bhat, who was shot dead on Thanksgiving Day in San Bernardino, police said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN27 LANKA-GOTABAYA-INDIA Lanka-India bilateral ties revitalised, will maintain warm relations with New Delhi: Prez Gotabaya

Colombo: Sri Lanka's newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Monday that his recent visit to India, his first foreign trip, has revitalised the historical ties between the two countries, vowing that Colombo will maintain a warm and mutually beneficial relationship in all aspects with New Delhi.

BUSINESS DCM67 BIZ-FM-SHAW BAJAJ

India Inc neither anti-national nor anti-government: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw New Delhi: Biocon Chairperson and MD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Monday said India Inc is "neither anti-national nor anti-government", continuing her support for veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj who stated that India Inc was afraid of criticising the Narendra Modi government.

