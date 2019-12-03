Uproar in LS as BJP MPs seek apology from Adhir Chowdhury over remarks against Modi, Shah, Sitharaman

Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed an uproar as BJP Members of Parliament demanded an apology from Leader of Congress in the Lower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as "infiltrators" and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as "nirbala". On Sunday, Choudhary had said, "I can say that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Ji are themselves the migrants. Their homes are in Gujarat but they have come to Delhi."

A day later, the Congress leader took a dig at Sitharaman by using the term 'Nirbala' (powerless) to address her. "We do have a lot of respect for you, but sometimes we wonder if it wouldn't be more apt to address you as 'Nirbala' Sitharaman instead of Nirmala Sitharaman. She heads the Finance Ministry, but we do not know whether you are even able to speak your mind or not," said Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

