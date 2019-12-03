Pan India NRC is a political rhetoric of BJP, can never be a
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out out at BJP over its NRC rhetoric and said pan India citizens' register can never be a reality as all living in the country are its legal citizens. "NRC is a political rhetoric of BJP. It can never be a reality. They (BJP) are busy using political rhetoric but we should not fall into their trap. All people living in this country are its legal citizens and no one can take away their citizenship," Banerjee told reporters.
She said her opposition to NRC is not driven only by politics but also on humanitarian grounds. "A person who is living in the country for last so many decades, how can you just announce him as a foreigner all of a sudden. This is completely unacceptable. Pan India NRC will never be a reality," Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, said..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
