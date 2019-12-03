Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pan India NRC is a political rhetoric of BJP, can never be a

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 16:26 IST
Pan India NRC is a political rhetoric of BJP, can never be a

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out out at BJP over its NRC rhetoric and said pan India citizens' register can never be a reality as all living in the country are its legal citizens. "NRC is a political rhetoric of BJP. It can never be a reality. They (BJP) are busy using political rhetoric but we should not fall into their trap. All people living in this country are its legal citizens and no one can take away their citizenship," Banerjee told reporters.

She said her opposition to NRC is not driven only by politics but also on humanitarian grounds. "A person who is living in the country for last so many decades, how can you just announce him as a foreigner all of a sudden. This is completely unacceptable. Pan India NRC will never be a reality," Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Diamond Market More Optimistic

RAPI for 0.30ct. Recovers Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaSentiment in the diamond industry improved amid rising expectations for the holiday season. A rallying stock market fueled optimism as the Dow average climbed 3 in No...

NSG commandos carry out mock drill at Shirdi Saibaba temple

A National Security Guard team, comprising 160 commandos, carried out a mock drill in the premises of the world-famous and heavily patronized Sai Baba temple in Shirdi in Maharashtras Ahmednagar district, an official said. The drill, in whi...

UK Conservatives' complaint over TV ice sculpture stunt rejected

Britains communications watchdog has rejected a complaint by Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party over a broadcasters decision to represent him with a block of melting ice in a prime-time election debate on the environment. Last...

A man from a PoK village has been nabbed after he infiltrated from across the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, a police officer said.

A man from a PoK village has been nabbed after he infiltrated from across the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, a police officer said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019