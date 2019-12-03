Left Menu
Darjeeling MP raises in LS issue of Bengal police 'harassment'

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 19:00 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 19:00 IST
BJP MP Raju Bista on Tuesday accused the West Bengal government of using police to harass BJP-led NDA workers in the state, alleging that 14 members of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha were arrested last week "without being given any reason". Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, the Darjeeling MP said over 5,000 people from the region were forced to hide in jungles to escape the state police which, he added, was looking for them.

He demanded that a committee be constituted to look into the matter and took a swipe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying he wanted to send her a copy of the Constitution as her government did not follow it. "The Indian Constitution is not being followed in West Bengal," he said, alleging that over 150 BJP workers have been killed in the state in the last years.

