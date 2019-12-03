Trump praises Londoners who intervened in London Bridge attack
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised members of the British public who intervened to stop what he called a terrible attack, in which a knifeman killed two people in central London last week.
"I was very proud of those people who grabbed him and did such a good job between the fire extinguishers and whatever else - it was an amazing job they did," he said in London, where he is due to attend a NATO summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
