Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rat in mid-day meal: Akhilesh urges UP govt not to play with lives of children

After a rat was found in the mid-day meal served to children at a government school in Muzaffarnagar, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the BJP government and asked it not to play with the lives of children.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 21:28 IST
Rat in mid-day meal: Akhilesh urges UP govt not to play with lives of children
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Image Credit: ANI

After a rat was found in the mid-day meal served to children at a government school in Muzaffarnagar, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the BJP government and asked it not to play with the lives of children. "Due to corruption in 'mid-day meals' in Uttar Pradesh, sometimes 10 times water is added to the milk served to children while at other times a rat is found in the food cooked for them, due to which 9 children fell ill in Muzaffarnagar today. I request the BJP government to fill its belly elsewhere but not play with the lives of children," Yadav's tweet, roughly translated into English from Hindi, reads.

In what came as a shocking lapse, a dead rat was found in the Mid-Day meal cooked at a government school in Mustafabad Pachenda village in Muzaffarnagar in the state on Tuesday. Nine children and a teacher, who had consumed the contaminated food, were immediately admitted to a government hospital after they complained of a severe headache.

Minister of State (MoS) for Primary Education Satish Dwivedi had said that strict action would be taken against all those who are found guilty. Last month, authorities at a government primary school in Sonbhadra had been accused of serving its students diluted milk under the mid-day meal scheme.

The authorities had allegedly added one litre of milk to a bucket full of water and served it to as many as 85 children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, Macron and Erdogan clash overshadows NATO summit

London, Dec 3 AFP US President Donald Trump launched a blistering attack on Frances criticism of NATO strategy as brain dead on Tuesday, but French leader Emmanuel Macron doubled down and turned his fire on Turkey. The three-way battle over...

Shiv Sena MLA Adbul Sattar hails Pawar for rejecting PM Modi's offer to ally with BJP

Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar on Tuesday hailed NCP chief Sharad Pawar for rejecting Prime Minister Narendra Modis offer to ally with BJP, saying he worked as a sculptor in the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Sharad P...

I know that retirement is approaching: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi said he is aware that his retirement is approaching. After winning the Ballon dOr for the sixth time, he said as quoted by Goal.com, Im aware of how old I am. And I enjoy these moments so much because I know that retirement is ...

Google Play's Best of 2019 apps, games: Call of Duty, Ablo emerge as winners

Just after Apple announced the best App Store apps and games of 2019, tech giant Google also published today the list of Play Stores Best of 2019 apps and games including the Users Choice winners.Heres the full list of top apps, games, movi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019