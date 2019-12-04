Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-How will Wednesday's House Judiciary panel hearing on Trump impeachment unfold?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 00:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 00:44 IST
FACTBOX-How will Wednesday's House Judiciary panel hearing on Trump impeachment unfold?

The impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine takes a major step forward on Wednesday when the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee has its first hearing to consider possible charges against the Republican president. Here are some facts about the hearing:

WHO WILL TESTIFY? The House Judiciary Committee is charged with deciding whether to recommend articles of impeachment against Trump to the full House.

The panel's chairman, Democratic Representative Jerrold Nadler, will preside over an expected series of hearings. Lawmakers will hear testimony from four law professors on what constitutes an impeachable offense. The U.S. Constitution says broadly that these are "high crimes and misdemeanors" committed by presidents and other government officials. The witnesses are: Noah Feldman, professor of law at Harvard Law School; Pamela Karlan, professor of public interest law at Stanford Law School; Michael Gerhardt, professor of jurisprudence at the University of North Carolina School of Law; and Jonathan Turley, professor of public interest law at the George Washington University Law School. Turley is the lone Republican witness.

QUESTIONING OF WITNESSES When the hearing begins, Nadler and the committee's top Republican, Doug Collins, are expected to make opening statements and allow each witness to do the same.

Then the questioning begins. Under the committee's impeachment inquiry procedures, Nadler and Collins can conduct 90-minute rounds of questioning, alternating sides every 45 minutes. Nadler and Collins will likely give part of their time to committee lawyers. Once these rounds of questioning end, each lawmaker will get to ask questions for five minutes.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? The committee is expected to hold more proceedings, including a hearing to examine the findings of impeachment investigators led by the House Intelligence Committee. But no further sessions have yet been scheduled.

Any articles of impeachment recommended by the committee would be sent to the full House for a vote, which could happen by the end of the year. Any trial would take place in the Senate, which is controlled by Trump's Republican party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

In China, coal creeps back in as slowing economy overshadows climate change ambitions

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. terror tag for Mexico cartels would hurt joint cooperation -minister

If the United States designates Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups, it would hamper cooperation between the two countries, Mexicos Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.Ebrard was speaking in the Mexican Senate a few days af...

U.S. sends first Salvadoran back to Guatemala under asylum deal

Guatemala received the first Salvadoran citizen from the United States under a new migration agreement that designates the Central American nation a so-called safe third country for asylum seekers, Guatemalan authorities said on Tuesday. Th...

Being shifted to Raj Ghat, will continue indefinite strike: Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday said that she was no longer being allowed to sit in Jantar Mantar area and was being shifted to Raj Ghat where she would continue her indefinite strike. I am being told by ...

UPDATE 1-France's Safran and Germany's MTU to work on new fighter engine

Frances Safran and MTU Aero Engines of Germany have agreed to develop together a jet engine for a Franco-German fighter, removing a key obstacle to one of Europes flagship defense projects.Negotiations between the two companies have dragged...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019