NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

GLOBAL NATO-SUMMIT

'Very, very nasty': Trump clashes with Macron before NATO summit U.S. President Donald Trump and French leader Emmanuel Macron clashed over the future of NATO on Tuesday before a summit intended to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Western military alliance.

UN-NUCLEAR-CHIEF Setting Iran deadlines 'might not be the best idea': new IAEA chief

Setting Iran deadlines to explain how uranium particles were found in an undeclared Tehran warehouse could be counter-productive, the new U.N. nuclear watchdog chief said on Tuesday, hoping fresh dialogue will resolve the months-long standoff. U.S.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT Democrats accuse Trump of abusing power, obstructing impeachment probe

U.S. President Donald Trump solicited foreign interference to boost his chances of re-election next year, undermined national security and ordered an "unprecedented" campaign to obstruct Congress, Democrats said in a report on Tuesday that will form the basis of any formal impeachment charges against Trump. USA-ELECTION/HARRIS

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ends 2020 presidential bid U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ended her 2020 presidential bid on Tuesday, abandoning a campaign that began with promise for a rising Democratic Party star but faltered as she struggled to raise money and make a compelling case for her candidacy.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE

Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks President Donald Trump said on Tuesday a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020, denting hopes that the two largest economies would soon reach an initial deal to ease their damaging trade war.

HUAWEI-TECH-USA-TREASURY-EXCLUSIVE Exclusive: White House considered kicking Huawei out of U.S. banking system - sources

The Trump administration considered banning China's Huawei from the U.S. financial system earlier this year as part of a host of policy options to thwart the blacklisted telecoms equipment giant, according to three people familiar with the matter. ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-2019-APPLE Billie Eilish dominates 2019 on Apple Music

Newcomer Billie Eilish dominated Apple Music streams in 2019, scoring the top streamed album of the year with "When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", Apple Music said on Tuesday. PIRELLI-CALENDAR

Actors Watson, Foy star in "Romeo and Juliet" -inspired 2020 Pirelli calendar Italian photographer Paolo Roversi took inspiration from William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" for the 2020 Pirelli calendar, which features Hollywood names such as Emma Watson and Kristen Stewart as well as transgender model and actor Indya Moore.

SPORTS OLYMPICS-IOC

IOC extremely upset by Russian doping data manipulation The International Olympic Committee is extremely upset by the latest doping scandal involving Russia and swift progress is being made to bring the issue to a conclusion, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

SOCCER-IFAB Soccer-Rule-makers look at ways of providing more information about VAR decisions

Soccer's rule-making body IFAB is to look at ways of providing more information during matches about Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions, it said following a meeting on Tuesday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS IRELAND-POLITICS/

Confidence motion in minister to test shaky Irish government Irish Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy faces a no confidence motion, three days after defeats in four by elections further eroded the Fine Gael led minority government's grip on parliament.

3 Dec 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-NUNES

House report shows Giuliani in contact with top Republican lawmaker U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, frequently spoke to Rep. Devin Nunes, top Republican on House Intelligence Committee, as former New York mayor peddled unproven allegations at heart of Trump impeachment inquiry, congressional report says.

3 Dec 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT APEC-SUMMIT/MALAYSIA

Malaysia to launch its chairmanship of APEC 2020 Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will officially launch Malaysia's chairmanship of APEC 2020, the second time Southeast Asia's third-largest economy will host the regional summit since its first in 1998.

4 Dec 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/EU (TV)

Without urgent action, yearly extreme heat waves await Europeans Europe faces the prospect of severe heat waves every year and a halving of some of its harvests in the future unless rapid action is taken against climate change, a study said. The report, by the European Union environmental agency (EEA), foresees that uncontrolled climate change will cause extreme heat waves every year in a continent where France and Spain this year experienced their highest temperatures since records began.

4 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-CARBON (EMBARGOED) (TV)

Growth in global carbon emissions seen slowing in 2019 - report A major scientific study published during U.N. climate negotiations in Madrid sheds new light on global carbon dioxide emissions in 2019.

4 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT USA-CONGRESS/FED

Prudential regulators to appear before Congress to discuss rule easing Fed vice chair Randal Quarles and other regulators will appear before Congress on Wednesday before House Financial Services and again on Thursday before the Senate Banking Committee for their biannual check in with their lawmaker bosses. On the House side, there is likely to be a focus on the Fed's rule-easing efforts, its more relaxed approach to financial M&A, turbulence in the repo markets, fintech, and an imminent overhaul of redlining regulations.

4 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT NATO-SUMMIT/LONDON (PIX) (TV)

NATO Heads of State and Government meet in London NATO Heads of State and Government will meet in London, 3-4 December.

4 Dec NATO-SUMMIT/LONDON-MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Merkel holds news conference after summit German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds news conference after summit.

4 Dec COLOMBIA-STRIKE/ (PIX) (TV)

Colombians join third major strike in three weeks Colombian unions and student groups will hold a third national strike on Wednesday amidst fraught talks between protest leaders and the government over President Ivan Duque's social and economic policies.The strike is the latest demonstration in two weeks of protests, which have drawn hundreds of thousands of marchers and imperiled Duque's proposed tax reform, which lowers duties on businesses.

4 Dec SOUTHKOREA-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV)

Senior Chinese diplomat set for first visit to S.Korea in 5 years amid missile defence row A high-ranking Chinese diplomat, State Councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi, is visiting Seoul this week for the first time in five years as the two countries seek to improve ties amid a spat over a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea. Wang is expected to meet with his counterpart Kang Kyung-wha and President Moon Jae-in during his two day visit.

4 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT NATO-SUMMIT/LONDON-ARRIVALS (PIX) (TV)

NATO leaders arrive for London summit NATO leaders arrive for summit.

4 Dec 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT NATO-SUMMIT/LONDON-JOHNSON-HANDSHAKE (PIX) (TV)

UK PM Boris Johnson handshake with NATO Leaders British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg take part in handshake with NATO Leaders.

4 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT NATO-SUMMIT/LONDON-FAMILY-PHOTO (PIX) (TV)

NATO family photo at London summit NATO family photo at London summit

4 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT NATO-SUMMIT/LONDON-SPEECHES (PIX) (TV)

NATO opening speeches at London summit NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and UK PM Boris Johnson opening speeches at London summit

4 Dec 04:55 ET / 09:55 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-PROCEDURES

FACTBOX-How will Wednesday's House Judiciary panel hearing on Trump impeachment unfold? Impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine takes major step forward when Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee has its first hearing to consider possible charges against Republican president.

4 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BOSNIA-AIRSPACE/CONTROL (PIX)

Bosnia to take full control of its skies for the first time ever Bosnia will take full control over its air space on Thursday overnight for the first time ever after finally establishing its own system of air traffic control. The air traffic over Bosnia has always been controlled by neighboring Serbia and Croatia.

4 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT CZECH-POLITICS/

Czech supreme prosecutor announces whether he reopens case of PM's alleged fraud The Czech Supreme Prosecutor Pavel Zeman will announce whether he reopens criminal case against Prime Minister Andrej Babis who had been charged with a fraud of European Union subsidies worth 2 million euros by one of his former firms more than decade ago. A district state attorney halted the case in September.

4 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT NATO-SUMMIT/LONDON-MACRON (PIX) (TV)

French President Emmanuel Macron holds news conference after summit French President Emmanuel Macron holds news conference after summit.

4 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT NATO-SUMMIT/LONDON-TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

U.S. President Donald Trump holds news conference after summit U.S. President Donald Trump holds news conference after NATO summit.

4 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT NATO-SUMMIT/LONDON-STOLTENBERG (PIX) (TV)

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg holds news conferences after summit NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg holds news conference after summit.

4 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT NATO-SUMMIT/LONDON-JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British PM Johnson holds news conference after summit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds news conference after summit.

4 Dec 08:45 ET / 13:45 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/GDP (PIX) Australia-GDP for Q3

ABS data on GDP likely to show another quarter of only modest growth with forecasts centering on a rise of 0.5%, matching the previous two quarters. That would still see annual growth tick up a little to 1.7%, from a decade low of 1.4%, though domestic demand will remain painfully weak given sluggish wage growth and stagnate household incomes. 4 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

QUALCOMM-SOUTHKOREA/ (TV) S.Korea court rules on anti-trust watchdog's $873 mln fine on Qualcomm

The Seoul High Court is set to rule on South Korea's anti-trust watch dog's $873 million penalty on U.S. chip giant Qualcomm. In late 2016, the Korea Fair Trade Commission slapped Qualcomm with a fine of 1.03 trillion won (($873.38 million) for allegedly taking advantage of its dominant market position and exercising unfair patent licensing practices. Qualcomm appealed the case to the high court. 4 Dec 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI China (Mainland)-Services PMI

The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers' index (PMI) for November is due to be released, after it fell to an eight-month low in October. The non-manufacturing PMI released by the statistics bureau quickened in November after falling to the lowest growth since February 2016 the month before. 4 Dec 20:45 ET / 01:45 GMT

KINDER MORGAN DE-OUTLOOK/ Kinder Morgan announces 2020 financial expectations

U.S. pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc is expected to release its 2020 financial outlook on Dec. 2, discussing measures including distributable cash flow, its shareholder dividend and future outlays. 4 Dec 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

TRADE-MERCOSUR/ (PIX) (TV) South American Mercosur trade bloc presidential summit

The presidents of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay meet in Bento Gonzalves in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul for their semiannual Mercosur summit that is expected to focus on Brazil's efforts to reduce the South American trade bloc's common external tariff. 4 Dec

BULGARIA-BUDGET/ Bulgarian parliament to approve state budget at second reading

4 Dec MEXICO-OIL/

Mexican oil industry to present update on private sector oil output Mexico's oil industry presents update on private firms' production and exploration as business associations press the government to loosen restrictions on their involvement.

4 Dec AUTOS-CORRUPTION/LABOR

Former UAW official, GM board member to appear in court Former United Auto Workers vice president Joseph Ashton is expected to enter a plea on Wednesday relating to charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud as part of a wide-ranging corruption probe into the union.

4 Dec GREECE-TREASURIES/

Greece sells 625 mln euros of 6-month T-bills Greece sells 625 million euros of six-month treasury bills to refinance maturing debt

4 Dec SAUDI ARAMCO-IPO/INVESTORS (PIX)

Saudi Aramco IPO's institutional book to close Saudi Aramco's institutional book for its initial public offering (IPO) that could raise up to $25.6 billion will close on Dec 4, which is likely to be covered after the retail book was fully covered before. Key to find out would be names of any big investors such as Gulf sovereign wealth funds or Saudi tycoons.

4 Dec AUTOS-FIATCHRYSLER/LABOR

UAW leaders expected to recommend approval of Fiat Chrysler labor deal United Auto Workers leaders from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's U.S. plants on Wednesday are expected to recommend approval of a tentative labor agreement that would allow the Italian-American automaker to avoid a strike as it works to merge with France's Groupe PSA.

4 Dec BOMBARDIER-JETS/ (PIX)

Bombardier Chief Executive speaks to reporters about company's business jets Bombardier Chief Executive Alain Bellemare speaks to reporters near Toronto about the company's flagship Global 7500 business jets.

4 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT ITALY-EUROPE/ESM-VISCO

Bank of Italy's chief Visco addresses parliament on ESM reform Italy's central bank chief Ignazio Visco will hold a hearing in parliament on the reform of the European Stability Mechanism as divisions within Rome's ruling coalition whether signing off the reform or opposing it deepen.

4 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve's Quarles testifies before House Financial Services Committee Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles testifies before the House Financial Services Committee hearing on "Supervision and Regulation," in Washington.

4 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

ASIA-STORM/PHILIPPINES (TV) (GRAPHIC) Philippines tackles aftermath of typhoon Kammuri

The Philippines deals with the aftermath of Kammuri, a typhoon that struck the country on Tuesday bringing heavy rains and disruption to air travel, work, schools, some Southeast Asian Games events. 4 Dec

ASIA-STORM/PHILIPPINES (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Philippines tackles aftermath of typhoon Kammuri

The Philippines deals with the aftermath of Kammuri, a typhoon that struck the country on Tuesday bringing heavy rains and disruption to air travel, work, schools, some Southeast Asian Games events. 4 Dec

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILM-1917/PREMIERE (PIX) (TV)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sam Mendes attend royal premiere of 1917 World War I epic, 1917 has its world premiere in London with director Sam Mendes, actor Benedict Cumberbatch and fellow cast members in attendance.

4 Dec FILM-STAR WARS/ (PIX) (TV)

Cast of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' talk about the new movie The stars and director of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" discuss the final installment in the nine-episode film saga that debuted more than 40 years ago

4 Dec FASHION-CHANEL/ (PIX) (TV)

Chanel holds its Metiers D'Art fashion show in Paris Chanel holds a winter fashion show that features the craftsmanship of its Metiers d'Art or its artisans, including jewelers, feather makers, embroiderers, shoemaker and milliners and cashmere producers.

4 Dec FILM-JAMES BOND/ (PIX)

Cast of new James Bond film appears on Good Morning America Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and possibly director Cary Fukunaga - will be appearing on Good Morning America to talk about the new James Bond movie.

4 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD (TV) Spain hosts UN Climate Change Conference (COP-25)

World leaders meet in Madrid for the 2019 U.N. climate change conference (COP25). The event, which was due to be held in Santiago, Chile in December, was relocated due to civil unrest in the country. 4 Dec

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE WARCRIMES-AFGHANISTAN/ (TV)

Int. Criminal Court hears arguments on Afghanistan war crimes case Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court hear arguments on prosecution efforts to proceed with a war crimes investigation in Afghanistan, which has put the court at odds with Washington. The prosecutor wants to press ahead with an investigation even after a lower court in April unanimously rejected the request to look into alleged atrocities by Afghan, Taliban and U.S. forces during the war.

4 Dec 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT SPORTS

SOCCER-UEFA/ (PIX) (TV) Soccer - UEFA executive committee meeting

European soccer's governing body UEFA holds an executive committee meeting. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will hold a news conference at the end of the meeting. The main points on the agenda are the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League. 4 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

