Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel sees progress in U.S.-EU trade talks with new EU commission

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 19:12 IST
Merkel sees progress in U.S.-EU trade talks with new EU commission

The prospects of the European Union and the United States bridging differences on trade have improved after German conservative Ursula von der Leyen took over as head of the bloc's executive arm, Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"I believe that we have a good basis to make progress in the trade talks with the new commission and new commission president taking office," said Merkel during a joint news conference with President Donald Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

PNB scam: Proclamation order issued against Nirav, 2 others

A special court here on Wednesday directed Nirav Modi, prime accused in the over USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB scam, and two others, to appear before it by January 15, failing which it will proceed to declare them proclaimed offend...

French chef who 'invented' magret de canard dies aged 84

French chef Andre Daguin, credited with inventing the magret de canard dish emblematic of southwestern France and making the rich duck delicacy famous worldwide, has died aged 84, his family told AFP. He died peacefully on Tuesday at his ho...

NCP forms panel to examine complaints of anti-party activities

The NCP has formed a disciplinary committee to take stock of those who engaged in anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Maharashtra and act on complaints in this regard. The 14-member panel is led by party le...

Force-feeding off menu as France trials 'naturally fatty' foie gras

In a barn in southwest France, farmer Valerie Fosserie squirts serum into a goslings mouth as a prelude to what she says is production of the worlds first ethically friendly foie gras.The delicacy, long a feature on the menu of gourmet rest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019