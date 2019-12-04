Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn slams citizenship bill as unconstitutional, BJP says it is in line with soul of Constitution

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:17 IST
Oppn slams citizenship bill as unconstitutional, BJP says it is in line with soul of Constitution

The Opposition slammed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday as "unconstitutional" and alleged that it is in "violation" of the idea of India that religion cannot be a ground for citizenship, but the BJP asserted that the draft legislation is in "consonance" with the soul and spirit of the Constitution. Rejecting the opposition parties' charge, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said they are blinded by the narrow interest of protecting their "vote bank by way of illegal immigrants".

He said the decision to grant citizenship to people of certain faiths is meant to save them from exploitation and ill-treatment meted out to them in neighbouring countries. The contentious bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh if they were religiously persecuted there, was cleared by the Union Cabinet earlier in the day.

Parliament is set to take it up for passage in the coming days. Several Congress leaders panned the bill, with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor asserting that it violates the basic idea of India that religion can never be a reason for citizenship.

"Those who believe that religion should determine nationhood...that was the idea of Pakistan, they created Pakistan. We have always argued that our idea of nation was what Mahatma Gandhi, Nehruji, Maulana Azad, Dr Ambedkar have said, that religion cannot determine nationhood," he told reporters in Parliament premises. The Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI-M and a few other political parties have been steadfastly opposing the bill, claiming that citizenship can't be given on the basis of religion.

Asked about the Congress's stand, its leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters that the party will form a view after studying its provisions as it was yet not aware of them. However, veteran party leader and three-time Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi said the Congress will move the Supreme Court against the bill which is "unconstitutional" and "divisive".

CPI(M)'s general secretary Sitaram Yechury demanded that the bill be withdrawn. "It is simple. Citizenship cannot be determined by or linked to religion. This is what makes the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) unacceptable and unconstitutional. The CAB is aimed at destroying the basis of India," he tweeted.

Defending the bill, seen as a key part of the BJP's ideological project, BJP spokesperson Rao said it is "in consonance with the spirit and soul of Indian Constitution and our government's 'India first' motto. This bill in no way discriminates against any citizen of India and conforms to 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' policy". Illegal immigrants are a major burden on the country and deprives the poor citizens of the resources meant for them, he added.

Rather than acting with a humanist approach by helping those who were driven out of neighbouring countries due to religious persecution, the opposition is acting in a manner which is prejudicial to India's interests, Rao said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Have ended organised crime in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that organised crime has been finished in the state. Earlier goons used to harass industrialists and businessmen in Uttar Pradesh and riots were frequent. Goons and mafia used t...

West Bengal BJP asks party leaders to campaign on CAB

Battered by the partys dismal performance in the recent by-polls, the West Bengal BJP unit on Wednesday asked its district units to start door-to-door campaign on Citizenship Amendment Bill, which aims at providing citizenship to non-Muslim...

Motorola One Hyper with near bezel-less display, 32-megapixel pop-up front camera launched

Lenovo-owned Motorola introduced a new mid-range smartphone, the One Hyper, with a 6.5-inch near bezel-less display and 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.It further features a 64-megapixel rear camera with Night Vision mode and Quad Pixel t...

ISRO's PSLV to launch RISAT-2BR1 on Dec 11

ISRO Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV will launch RISAT-2BR1 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SDSC in Sriharikota on December 11. PSLV-C48, which is the 50th mission of PSLV, will launch RISAT-2BR1 from the First Launch Pad FLP of Satish ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019