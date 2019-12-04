Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump calls Trudeau '2-faced' after palace gossip goes viral

  • PTI
  • |
  • Watford
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 21:57 IST
Trump calls Trudeau '2-faced' after palace gossip goes viral

Watford, Dec 4 (AP) NATO leaders professed unity on Wednesday at a summit near London — but a spat over off-the-cuff chit chat at a royal reception rattled their show of solidarity. US President Donald Trump branded the leader of America's northern neighbour "two-faced" after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone.

Trudeau was seen standing in a huddle with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Britain's Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II at Tuesday evening's Buckingham Palace reception for NATO leaders. After Johnson asked Macron, “is that why you were late?” Trudeau could be heard saying "he was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top". Trudeau confirmed that was a reference to Trump's long and unscheduled question-and-answer session with journalists earlier Tuesday.

Trudeau also said: "You just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor." He explained Wednesday that was in reference to Trump's decision to hold the next Group of Seven meeting at Camp David, the presidential retreat.

Footage of the palace reception was recorded by a pool camera. The clip was posted online by Canadian broadcaster CBC and has been viewed more than 5 million times. Speaking Wednesday at the summit venue in Watford, outside London, Trump said Trudeau was likely upset that the US president had broached the fact that Canada falls short of the NATO target of spending 2 per cent of its gross domestic product on defence.

"Well, he's two-faced," Trump told reporters. "And honestly, with Trudeau he's a nice guy, I find him to be a very nice guy but you know the truth is that I called him out on the fact that he's not paying 2 per cent and I guess he's not very happy about it." Trudeau had a quiet word and a handshake with Trump as he arrived at the summit Wednesday, and later tried to shrug off the episode. "As you all know, we have a very good and constructive relationship between me and the president," Trudeau told reporters at a news conference.

Asked if the incident had given him pause for thought, Trudeau said that ensuring the focus of attention remained on matters of substance "is something that we're all going to try to do a little harder". Johnson, meanwhile, professed ignorance when asked by reporters about the conversation.

"That's complete nonsense," he said, adding: "I really don't know what is being referred to there." Leaders of the 29 NATO states met to mark the 70th anniversary of the military alliance — and trying to patch up differences over defense spending, the alliance's strategic direction and member nation Turkey's military action in northern Syria.

The two-day gathering ended with a show of unity, as the leaders declared their commitment to the alliance's principle of collective defense, saying in their final declaration that "an attack against one Ally shall be considered an attack against us all." (AP) SCY SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

MoD to mobilize 50 lakh people on Dec 7 as part of Swachhta Pakhwada

The Ministry of Defence is planning to mobilize 50 lakh people from its own ranks and local communities to participate in plogging throughout the country on December 7, as part of the Swachhta Pakhwada. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will lead...

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A launched in Indonesia: Price and Specs

Xiaomis sub-brand Redmi launched today the budget-centric Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A smartphones in Indonesia. Both the devices come with HD Dot Notch Display, splash-proof P2i technology and a massive 5000mAh high-capacity battery with fast-char...

US STOCKS-Wall Street bounces on trade deal hopes

Wall Streets main indexes looked set to break a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, following a report that the United States and China were moving closer to signing a phase one trade deal. Washington and Beijing are getting close to agre...

Onion to be imported from Egypt, Turkey to control prices:

Onion will be imported from Egypt and Turkey to improve the domestic supply of the staple and control its prices, the Assam assembly was informed on Wednesday. During a discussion on sky-rocketing prices of essential commodities, Congress ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019