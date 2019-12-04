Left Menu
BJP bringing Citizenship (Amendment) Bill for 'cheap' political gains: TMC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 22:04 IST
The BJP is bringing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill for "cheap and narrow" political gains, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged on Wednesday. The Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the bill which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, if they faced religious persecution there.

"From what we are seeing in the media, the BJP is bringing this bill for cheap, narrow political gains. My party's position and detailed perspective on this bill will be shared next week in Parliament, on the floor of both Houses," TMC MP Derek O'Brien said in a statement. TMC Lok Sabha member Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien are part of the Business Advisory Committee and they are expected to receive the text of the bill on Friday.

Not just the TMC, even the CPI(M) and the Congress have opposed the bill.

