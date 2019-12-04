Inauguration of new Congress headquarters postponed due to air pollution

The inauguration of the new headquarters of the Congress party has been postponed due to pollution in the national capital, party sources said on Wednesday. Adding that the inauguration of the new headquarters might be held by March next year, sources had said earlier that it was slated to be inaugurated on December 28 -- foundation day of the Congress party.

"Due to pollution, many construction works in the capital city have been banned. Hence, the work of the new headquarters has also been halted," sources said. The new headquarters, named Indira Bhavan, is being built on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, where the national headquarters of the BJP is also located.

At present, the Congress office is on Akbar Road in the national capital, which has been the centre of the party's activities since 1978. (ANI)

