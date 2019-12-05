Left Menu
Development News Edition

Claims of slowdown in auto sector are made to 'defame' country: BJP MP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 16:38 IST
Claims of slowdown in auto sector are made to 'defame' country: BJP MP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A BJP member in the Lok Sabha on Thursday sought to take the air out of the Opposition's claim of a slowdown in the auto sector, saying such statements were being made to "defame" the country. Virendra Singh Mast, the BJP MP from Balia in Uttar Pradesh, questioned the claims of a slowdown in the auto sector and said there are many households in the country that have multiple cars and there is jam on streets.

So there is no slowdown in the auto sector and those who are making such claims are trying to defame the country, he said. Singh made these remarks while participating in the debate on agriculture in the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Its bittersweet Leia has key role as Star Wars wraps Skywalker sagaThe highly anticipated final chapter in the Skywalker film saga will feature a significant role for Princess Lei...

South Africa moves step closer to land expropriation without payments

Proposed changes to South Africas constitution to allow land to be expropriated without payment will be officially published next week, potentially setting the stage for a conflict between the government and commercial farmers and the oppos...

Soccer-Hazard out of 'Clasico' with fractured ankle

Real Madrids 100-million-euro 110 million forward Eden Hazard is set to miss his sides crunch match with La Liga leaders Barcelona later this month after being diagnosed with a fractured ankle. The Belgium forward injured his right ankle in...

UPDATE 1-EU agrees tough line on digital currencies like Facebook's Libra

Private digital currencies like Facebooks Libra should not be allowed in the European Union until the risks they could pose are clearly addressed, EU finance ministers agreed on Thursday.The move confirms the blocs tough line on Libra, whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019