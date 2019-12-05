Trump says if House is going to impeach him, lawmakers should act fast
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday urged House Democrats to move fast if they are going to impeach him so that the Republican-led Senate can take up the issue.
"If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our country can get back to business," Trump tweeted.
