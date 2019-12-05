Left Menu
Undeterred by life threat from Pak based terror groups: J-K BJP chief

BJP Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina on Thursday said that he was informed by top intelligence agencies of conspiracies being hatched by terrorists from across the border against him.

BJP Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina speaking to ANI in Jammu on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina on Thursday said that he was informed by top intelligence agencies of conspiracies being hatched by terrorists from across the border against him. Asserting that he is undeterred by such threats, Raina told ANI, "Top intelligence officers briefed me about threat perceptions and conspiracies hatched by terrorists of Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Attempts were also made in the past to carry out a 'fidayeen' attack on me but such type of conspiracies can not deter me."

"I am not afraid of these threats, we will continue our work for the betterment of the region and the country with reinforced enthusiasm," he added. The BJP leader also accused terrorist groups from Pakistan for trying to destabilise the region after the revocation of Article 370 by the Centre.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha that terrorist incidents have declined in Jammu and Kashmir but there is an increase in the number of infiltration attempts from across the border after the government abrogated Article 370 in August this year. "Incidents of terrorist violence declined after 5th August. From 5th August 2019-27th November 2019, there have been 88 such incidents as compared to 106 such incidents from 12 April 2019-4 Aug 2019," the MHA stated in its reply in the Lower House on infiltration and attacks after removal of Article 370 in Kashmir.

"There has been an increase in the number of infiltration attempts from across the border. During the 88 day period from 5th August 2019 - 31st October 2019 there have been 84 such attempts as against 53 such attempts from 9th May 2019 - 4th August 2019," the ministry said. Earlier in June this year, Raina had claimed that he was on the hit list of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.

Speaking to ANI, Raina had claimed that he was briefed by some senior officials of intelligence agencies that three terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen have done a recce of his residence and BJP office in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

