Trump threatens trade action to spur NATO contributions
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States may take action on trade with countries that are not contributing enough to NATO.
Trump, fresh from a trip to London for a meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, has been pushing member countries to contribute their share to the organization.
