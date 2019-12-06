We dented BJP in Haryana, denied BJP power in Maharashtra and
We dented BJP in Haryana, denied BJP power in Maharashtra andappeal to people to defeat BJP in Jharkhand: Cong leader PChidambaram at a press conference in Ranchi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Haryana
- Maharashtra
- Jharkhand
- Ranchi
- PChidambaram
ALSO READ
Decision on Maharashtra by Friday; CWC agrees to go ahead for govt formation with Shiv Sena: Cong sources.
Maharashtra: A 3.5 magnitude quake hits Palghar district
Lack of job creation has taken form of 'epidemic' under BJP rule: Priyanka
I thank Jharkhand BJP for starting party's campaign for
BJP MP Pragya Thakur nominated to parliamentary consultative committee on defence