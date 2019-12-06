68 per cent turn-out in Karnataka Assembly byelections

The crucial byelection to 15 Karnataka assembly constituencies held on December 5 that will have a bearing on the stability of the B S Yediyurappa- led BJP government saw a 67.90 per cent voter turnout, poll officials said here on Friday. The four constituencies in the city clocked comparatively lower voter turn-outs.

Officials said 25,65,252 voters -- 13,10,344 men, 12,54,874 women and 34 others -- out of the total of 37.78 lakh eligible electors cast their votes in the 15 segments on Thursday, taking the voter turnout to 67.90 per cent. According to the final figures, the highest turnout of 90.90 per cent was recorded in Hosakote and the lowest of 46.74 per cent at K R Pura here.

The city's three constituencies recorded comparatively lower turnout -- Mahalakshi Layout at 51.21 per cent, Shivajinagar 48.05 and Yeshwanthpura 59.10. The turnout in other segments are: Athani- 75.37 per cent, Kagwad 76.24, Gokak 73.03, Yellapur 77.53, Hirekerur 79.03, Ranebennur 73.93, Vijayanagara 65.02, Chikkaballapura 86.84, K R Pete 80.52, and Hunsur- 80.59, officials said.

The bypolls were held to fill the vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose revolt led to the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power. The BJP has to win at least six seats to remain in a majority in the 225-member assembly (including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which will still have two vacant seats -- Maski and R R Nagar.

In the assembly with the current strength of 208 after the disqualifications, BJP has 105 MLAs (including an independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) 34. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker.

While BJP has exuded confidence that people would vote in their favour for "stability and development", the Congress and JD(S) are optimistic that voters will defeat the defectors, who have been disqualified and are now the ruling party candidates. BJP fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators, who joined the party after the Supreme Court allowed them to contest the bypolls, as its candidates from their respective constituencies from where they had won in the 2018 assembly elections on Congress and JD(S) tickets.

While there was a direct contest between Congress and BJP in most constituencies, JD(S) came into the picture in the southern parts of the state, making it a triangular fight. In Hosakote however, a BJP rebel and an independent supported by JD(S) Sharth Bachegowda is a key factor.

Among 15 constituencies going to the bypolls, 12 were held by Congress and three by JD(S)..

