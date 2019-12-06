Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's move to form govt in Maharashtra with Ajit Pawar's

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 18:43 IST
BJP's move to form govt in Maharashtra with Ajit Pawar's

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Friday that the BJP's move to form government in Maharashtra with the support of Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar was a "misadventure". He said the BJP might have had a "misplaced faith" on Ajit Pawar for getting the numbers to form government and "so this has happened".

"It was a misadventure. Rather I will say a miscalculation," the BJP leader said at the 'India Today Conclave East' here. In the last week of November, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra for the second time with the help of Ajit Pawar, who broke away from the NCP along with some party MLAs.

However, failing to gather the numbers for proving majority, Fadnavis had to resign, even as Ajit Pawar patched up with his uncle and went back to the NCP fold. Ruling out possibilities of break in ties with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Bihar as had happened between the BJP and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Modi said the two parties are working for the development of the state. "There is no difference on the issue of development of Bihar." He said that the ties between the JD(U) and the BJP in Bihar have become stronger after the two paties fell apart in 2013.

"Though state elections in Bihar are far away, we will fight the polls projecting Nitish Kumar as the chief ministerial face," Modi said. He said seats between the two parties will be shared amicably without any bitterness which "we have been doing for the last so many years"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel voices 'deep shame' on first visit to Auschwitz

Oswiecim Poland, Dec 6 AFP Angela Merkel visited the former Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Friday for the first time as chancellor and said admitting Nazi crimes was a key part of Germanys identity that could combat growing anti-Semitism. Rem...

UPDATE 5-Three killed including shooter at U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida

Three people including a suspected shooter were killed and at least seven others were injured on Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a major U.S. Navy base in Florida, authorities said, the second deadly shooting at a U.S. military insta...

Impostor 'officer' flees away with two Army assault rifles

In a sensational development, an unknown person posed as an Army officer and fled away with two INSAS assault rifles belonging to the sentries guarding the Army Education Corps AEC Training Centre here. According to sources, the incident oc...

Nationals owner: Can't re-sign Strasburg and Rendon

Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner is ready to say goodbye to Stephen Strasburg or Anthony Rendon. Hes still optimistic the World Series champions wont lose both premier free agents. We really can only afford to have one of those two gu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019