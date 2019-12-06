Peace Party files review petition in Ayodhya verdict

The Peace Party of India on Friday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court in connection with Ayodhya verdict claiming that the judgment was not delivered on the basis of evidence. "Our party has filed a petition to review the Supreme Court's verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case. Masjid was there for 400 years and namaz was offered. We do not agree with the verdict. The verdict was delivered on the basis of agreement/settlement and not evidence," Dr Mohammed Ayub, president, Peace Party told reporters here.

"Masjid was demolished unconstitutionally and illegally. Supreme Court also said that. It is not acceptable to build something else instead of Masjid on that place," he said. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind had on December 2 filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

On November 9, the apex court had awarded the disputed land to the deity Ram Lalla and asked the Centre and the state government to give the Sunni Waqf Board a five-acre plot in Ayodhya to build a mosque. (ANI)

