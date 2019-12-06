Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another day, another crisis: PM Johnson mounts defensive UK election campaign

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 22:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 22:51 IST
Another day, another crisis: PM Johnson mounts defensive UK election campaign

Another campaign day, another crisis for Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his quest to hold onto office and, as he repeated to an audience in southeastern England on Friday, to "get Brexit done" and "get Britain out of neutral".

Faced with accusations he has lied to the public over his Brexit deal, Johnson rubbishes the criticism, sticking firmly to his script that his "fantastic deal" to leave the European Union is the only one that will see the whole of Britain exit quickly. It is part of what is a largely defensive strategy before the Dec. 12 election, in which Johnson often has to respond to accusations from his main challenger, opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, rather than setting the agenda.

Knowing that the election is the prime minister's to lose against Corbyn, who is deeply unpopular in the polls, Johnson's campaign is playing it safe - focusing on a few core messages and hoping that the criticism fails to stick. And it seems to be working.

At a planned stop for his well-travelled campaign battle bus in the Conservative safe seat of Rochester, in southeastern England, even failing to turn up does little to dent the enthusiasm of his supporters. For many, it's just him. Lauren, a housewife from nearby Dartford who declined to give her last name, said she believed that Johnson was a "man of the people", someone who would stick up for those who voted for Brexit and want it over and done with.

But, out with two friends to enjoy a Christmas market, she adds: "When it comes down to it, there aren't any good choices ... But I think Boris probably has Britain's interests at heart more so." TRUST QUESTION

In an election hastily called by a prime minister who has suffered more parliament defeats than victories in his just over four months in power, there is little excitement on the campaign trail. It is more a case of trying to avoid any potentially embarrassing moments. At the Rochester campaign stop, which was scrapped because logistics and security advice made it impossible, according to a Conservative source, a few protesters hold placards, with one saying: "Austerity killed 130,000. The blood is on your hands."

But the crowd is largely supportive - nearly 64 percent of voters in the area backed leaving the EU in the 2016 referendum - with many wanting someone to end the debate over Brexit. Such warmth is to be expected. Rochester has voted for the Conservatives at the last two elections, but even in this seat, there are some who question whether the prime minister can be trusted.

"They all lie in their own way. They are politicians," said Lauren when asked if she believed the promises of both Johnson and Corbyn. At a speech at the nearby Kent County show ground, the traditional home to agricultural shows, Johnson again turns the question of trust back to the delay over Brexit - most probably his strongest message in this campaign.

"On the substantive point that you make, which is about trust in politics. The issue before the country is after three-and-a-half years politicians of all parties are held in low esteem because they have refused to get on and deliver on the mandate of the people," he told a small audience. "And it is utterly shameful and now is the time to do it. We have a great (Brexit) deal, it's ready to go."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Establish special cell at UP CM's Office to take immediate cognisance in crime against women: Priyanka Gandhi

In the backdrop of increasing incidents of crime against women, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday suggested that a special cell should be established at the Office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to take immediate cognisance o...

Gzb admin detects evasion of stamp duty in land transactions, orders action

The Ghaziabad district administration has stumbled upon a fraudulent practice of evading stamp duty in sale and purchase of residential land in urban villages or those with high potential of development in the district by paying lower circl...

BRIEF-U.S. Records 8 Cases Of Measles In Nov 2019 - CDC

Dec 6 Reuters - FROM JAN. 1 TO DEC. 5, 1,276 INDIVIDUAL CASES OF MEASLES HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED IN 31 U.S. STATES - CDC U.S. RECORDS 8 CASES OF MEASLES IN NOV 2019 - CDC Source httpbit.ly2Yn4jJD...

UPDATE 2-Nigeria files fraud charge in bid to overturn nearly $10bln penalty

Lawyers for the Nigerian government filed new and substantive allegations of fraud with a British court on Friday, carrying on a fight against an arbitration award now worth close to 10 billion, a spokesman for the attorney general said. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019