Prakash Javadekar doesn't know what court said and what I spoke: Chidambaram on allegation of bail condition violation

Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday said that Union Minister Prakash Javadekar does not understand what the court said and what he spoke, while responding to the allegation that he violated the bail conditions.

  Updated: 07-12-2019 22:55 IST
Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday said that Union Minister Prakash Javadekar does not understand what the court said and what he spoke, while responding to the allegation that he violated the bail conditions. Union Minister Javadekar on Thursday had claimed that the former Union Finance Minister violated the bail conditions in the INX Media money laundering case to which Chidambaram said: "Prakash Javadekar doesn't know what the court said and what I spoke."

A day after Chidambaram walked out of the Tihar jail after getting the bail from the Supreme Court, Javadekar had said: "Chidambaram violated the conditions laid by the court while granting him bail on the very first day. While granting bail, the court said that he will not make any public statement on the case, but today, he gave a statement that -- my record as a minister is very clear." Javadekar had said that the former Finance Minister's statement was in violation of the court's conditions as he sought to give self-certificate of innocence in a money laundering case related to the INX Media case.

"This is the case that he was involved in corruption while he was a minister and he is giving self-certification that he was innocent. This is the violation of the court's conditions," said Javadekar. While granting bail, the apex court had directed the Congress leader not to give press interviews and make public statements with regard to this case.

Chidambaram is accused of irregularities pertaining to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to the INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as the Finance Minister. The CBI had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017. Later that year, the ED also lodged a money laundering case against him.

The Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 this year in the INX Media corruption case but was granted bail by the Supreme Court two months later. He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16. (ANI)

