AAP MP Sanjay Singh targets MCD over Anaj Mandi fire

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has blamed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the fire at Anaj Mandi which left 43 dead and 16 injured on Sunday. "If a factory was operating illegally at a house, then it was the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to close it. How did the MCD allow the factory to run? The Delhi Fire Service has clarified that it didn't give a no-objection certificate to the factory," Singh told ANI here.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg earlier said that the building which caught fire did not have safety clearance. The building was not even equipped with fire safety equipment. Around 62 people were rescued from the building on Rani Jhansi Road in the wee hours on Sunday. Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and carry out the rescue operations. Later, 10-12 more fire tenders were sent to the spot.

While 34 people have been confirmed dead at Lok Nayak Hospital, nine are reported dead at Lady Hardinge Hospital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire and Rs 10 lakh compensation has been announced for the families of the deceased.

"The government has ordered a magisterial inquiry and compensation of Rs 10 lakh has been announced for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured," said Kejriwal after visiting the injured at LNJP Hospital here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)