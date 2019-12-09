TMC MP gives Zero Hour Notice in RS over name change West Bengal
TMC MP Santanu Sen has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the name change of West Bengal to 'Bengal.'
TMC MP Santanu Sen has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the name change of West Bengal to 'Bengal.' Last July, the West Bengal Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution to change the state's name.
In July this year, the Centre had refused Banerjee's demand saying that a constitutional amendment is needed to change the name of a state. On September 18, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and raised the issue related to the proposal of renaming the state. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam gives notice in Rajya Sabha over 'Maharashtra govt formation'
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm following
Rajya Sabha marshals back to old traditional uniform after facing flak over military-styled dress
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm tomorrow