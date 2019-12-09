Not a single citizen will be allowed to turn a refugee due to

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday gave a clarion call to oppose NRCand Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and said not a single citizenof the country will be allowed to turn a refugee

Giving assurances that NRC and CAB will be neverallowed in Bengal as long as the TMC is in power, Banerjeesaid NRC and CAB are both two sides of a coin

"There is no need to worry about NRC and CAB. We willnever ever allow it in Bengal. They can't just throw out alegal citizen of this country or turn him/her a refugee,"Banerjee said while addressing a victory rally at Kharagpur-where her party TMC won the recent bypolls.

