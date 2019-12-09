HP Cong accuses govt of corruption in holding investor's meet, walks out of assembly

Congress MLAs walked out of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on the first day of the Winter Session on Monday, accusing the state government of corruption in holding the Rising Global Investors' Meet in November. The Congress MLAs were led by Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, who alleged that the investors' meet was the biggest ever scam in the state.

They walked out of the House as they were not permitted to use adjournment motion for holding a discussion on the alleged corruption by the state government in organising the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet. Before staging walkout, the treasury and opposition benches raised slogans against each other. While the BJP MLAs raised "Chor Machaye Shor" slogans, the Congress legislators shouted "Ali Baba, Chalis Chor".

PTI DJI DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)