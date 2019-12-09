Left Menu
Development News Edition

DOJ watchdog Michael Horowitz is a career straight shooter, colleagues say

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 16:30 IST
DOJ watchdog Michael Horowitz is a career straight shooter, colleagues say

Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department's inspector general, will be in the spotlight on Monday when he releases his long-awaited report into the FBI's probe into whether U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russian officials.

The report is expected to be a political lightning rod for Trump critics and his supporters alike, because it criticizes the FBI's process, but supports the agency's legal basis for launching the investigation, according to sources familiar with the findings. Last week talk radio host Rush Limbaugh dubbed Horowitz a "deep stater," a term some conservatives use to criticize federal employees whom they believe are disloyal to Trump.

Horowitz has spent much of his career trying to rise above politics, say former colleagues who describe him as a "straight shooter" who avoids ever talking about politics around the water cooler. He cannot even pick favorites when it comes to baseball teams, several pointed out -- he is an equal fan of the New York Yankees, one of his home state's Major League teams, and his current hometown team, the Washington Nationals.

"I couldn't even tell you what his politics are. He is completely fair, right down the middle," said Rob Storch, the National Security Agency inspector general, who previously served as deputy inspector general at the Justice Department, and says he worked closely with Horowitz for more than five years. Horowitz, 57, has handled deeply polarizing issues before becoming an inspector general, or IG. These officials are tasked with rooting out waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government. He declined a request for an interview.

Horowitz cut his teeth as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, where he investigated police corruption cases in the 1990s, said Lorin Reisner, who has known Horowitz more than 30 years. The two attended the same universities and were prosecutors in Manhattan together. "Police investigations ... are politically challenging investigations because, first of all, you are investigating one of your own law enforcement partners," said Reisner, now a partner with law firm Paul Weiss. "Michael was able to navigate it with gracefulness and respect."

Like many top intelligence and law enforcement officials, Horowitz has incurred Trump's wrath on Twitter. In early 2018, Trump complained that then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions had directed Horowitz to probe the FBI's process for obtaining a surveillance warrant of campaign adviser Carter Page, writing, "Isn't the IG an Obama guy?"

Horowitz's first presidential appointment came from Republican President George W. Bush, who tapped him in 2003 to serve a six-year term as a commissioner on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, which is responsible for crafting guidelines used to determine the length of prison terms. He was appointed by Trump's predecessor, Democratic President Barack Obama in 2012 to serve as inspector general of the Justice Department, a position that does not have any term limits.

Horowitz is not registered under any political party, according to a public records search. He has donated on one occasion to a political candidate, a fellow former Justice Department colleague, Democratic Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado.

A graduate of Brandeis University and Harvard Law School, Horowitz has also held several positions in the Justice Department's Criminal Division, and was a partner with the law firm of Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. His wife is an independent television writer and producer who worked with anchor Lou Dobbs, now a conservative commentator, when Dobbs was with CNN in the 1990s. She left the network in 2002, according to her LinkedIn profile.

A HISTORY OF TOUGH FBI REPORTS Horowitz's report on the FBI's investigation into Russian meddling isn't the first controversial topic he has handled during the Trump administration.

In 2018, Horowitz sharply criticized https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-congress-fbi/report-rebukes-comey-but-says-no-bias-in-clinton-email-case-idUSKBN1JA0D4 former FBI Director James Comey, saying in a 500-page report that Comey made a "serious error of judgment" when he decided to announce shortly before the 2016 presidential election that he was reopening an investigation into then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. At the same time, his report also cleared Comey of accusations by Trump and his critics that political bias allowed Clinton to escape criminal charges, and pushed the FBI to set its sights on the Trump campaign instead.

During the Obama administration, Horowitz released another high-profile report on an anti-gun trafficking effort known as "Operation Fast and Furious," after congressional Republicans accused then-Attorney General Eric Holder of covering up wrongdoing. The report found screwups of "systemic" scope that risked public safety, prompting two senior officials to leave the government, but cleared Holder.

He is currently the head of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), an independent entity that essentially serves as a watchdog and advocate for the federal government's dozens of inspector general offices. "My honest view is he is the gold standard for (inspectors general)," added Storch. "He really does have a tremendous ability to be very balanced and fair."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi fire tragedy: Relatives say confused how to take bodies back home

Chaotic scenes prevailed at Maulana Azad Medical College, where the autopsy of the victims of the Anaj Mandi fire incident was done, as people said they were confused about how to transport the bodies of their relatives back home. Zakir Hus...

Russian forces enter former Islamic State stronghold in Syria after U.S. pullback

Russian forces have entered Raqqa, the former de facto capital of the Islamic State caliphate, in one of the starkest examples yet of how Moscow has filled the vacuum created by President Donald Trumps decision to pull U.S. forces from nort...

Pak shells forwards areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan army violated ceasefire by targeting forward areas with mortar shelling and small arms firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Monday, officials said. Pakistan resorted to small arms firing and mor...

71 foreign tourists hire heritage train for Rs 2.66 L

A total of 71 foreign tourists from six countries on Monday enjoyed the scenic beauty of the Nilgiris district, hiring the heritage Mountain train at a cost of Rs 2.66 lakh. The Salem Division of Southern Railway is organising such trips o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019