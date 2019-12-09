TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 2000 HOURS

FGN24 UK-INDIAN-CANDIDATES UK polls: Brexit Party attracts numerous Indian-origin candidates

London: Britain's Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage as the far-right outfit pitching for a so-called hard exit from the European Union (EU), has managed to attract a large number of Indian-origin candidates to contest the General Election on Thursday.

FGN21 LANKA-CHINA-PM Lankan President Gotabaya's remarks on Hambantota Port quoted out of context: PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

Colombo: Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's recent remarks on the strategic Hambantota Port, calling it a mistake to give it to China on a 99-year lease, were "quoted out of context" by the media, according to a news report.

FGN18 LANKA-SPY-CHIEF In a first, Sri Lanka appoints military officer as spy chief

Colombo: For the first time in Sri Lanka's history, a military officer has been appointed as the chief of the country's top intelligence agency, which was blamed for failing to prevent the devastating Easter terror attack that killed more than 250 people in April.

FGN23 CLIMATE-INDIA UN climate summit should concentrate more on action on Paris deal: Javadekar

Madrid: India said on Monday that the UN climate conference under way in the Spanish capital should concentrate more on action on the Paris climate agreement and not bring up new issues as it will be "futile" to talk of new targets and ambitions unless the 2015 deal is implemented. By Shakoor Rather

FGN15 PAK-LD SHARIF No improvement in Sharif's health, docs advise ex-Pak PM be shifted to US

Lahore/London: Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently undergoing treatment in London, has shown no improvement in his platelet count and the doctors have advised that he be shifted to the US for better medical care, a top PML-N official said on Monday.

FGN14 PAK-MARYAM Pak govt given seven days by court to decide on removal of Maryam's name from no-fly list

Lahore: A Pakistani court on Monday directed the federal government to decide within seven days about removing the name of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz from the no-fly list so she can visit her ailing father in London, according to media reports.

FGN13 NZ-5THLD VOLCANO Five dead, many injured after New Zealand volcano eruption

Wellington: Five people were killed, 18 were injured and several more were left stranded after an island volcano popular with tourists erupted unexpectedly in New Zealand on Monday. PTI

