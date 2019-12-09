Left Menu
Development News Edition

TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 2000 HOURS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 20:10 IST
TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 2000 HOURS

FGN24 UK-INDIAN-CANDIDATES UK polls: Brexit Party attracts numerous Indian-origin candidates

London: Britain's Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage as the far-right outfit pitching for a so-called hard exit from the European Union (EU), has managed to attract a large number of Indian-origin candidates to contest the General Election on Thursday.

FGN21 LANKA-CHINA-PM Lankan President Gotabaya's remarks on Hambantota Port quoted out of context: PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

Colombo: Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's recent remarks on the strategic Hambantota Port, calling it a mistake to give it to China on a 99-year lease, were "quoted out of context" by the media, according to a news report.

FGN18 LANKA-SPY-CHIEF In a first, Sri Lanka appoints military officer as spy chief

Colombo: For the first time in Sri Lanka's history, a military officer has been appointed as the chief of the country's top intelligence agency, which was blamed for failing to prevent the devastating Easter terror attack that killed more than 250 people in April.

FGN23 CLIMATE-INDIA UN climate summit should concentrate more on action on Paris deal: Javadekar

Madrid: India said on Monday that the UN climate conference under way in the Spanish capital should concentrate more on action on the Paris climate agreement and not bring up new issues as it will be "futile" to talk of new targets and ambitions unless the 2015 deal is implemented. By Shakoor Rather

FGN15 PAK-LD SHARIF No improvement in Sharif's health, docs advise ex-Pak PM be shifted to US

Lahore/London: Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently undergoing treatment in London, has shown no improvement in his platelet count and the doctors have advised that he be shifted to the US for better medical care, a top PML-N official said on Monday.

FGN14 PAK-MARYAM Pak govt given seven days by court to decide on removal of Maryam's name from no-fly list

Lahore: A Pakistani court on Monday directed the federal government to decide within seven days about removing the name of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz from the no-fly list so she can visit her ailing father in London, according to media reports.

FGN13 NZ-5THLD VOLCANO Five dead, many injured after New Zealand volcano eruption

Wellington: Five people were killed, 18 were injured and several more were left stranded after an island volcano popular with tourists erupted unexpectedly in New Zealand on Monday. PTI

AMS

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

20 kg onion looted from state-run store in West Bengal's

Around 20 kg onion was allegedly looted from a state-run store in West Bengals Birbhum district on Monday, an official said. The incident happened at a Sufal Bangla store at the Bolpur bus stand area of the district, where onions at subsid...

Golden Globes 2020: 'Fleabag', 'Big Little Lies' lead nominations, 'Game of Thrones' snubbed

Amazons mega hit Fleabag and HBOs star-studded Big Little Lies earned three nominations each at the 2020 Golden Globes on Monday that also saw the emergence of newer shows in the competition lineup. Kit Harington helped Game of Thrones, one...

NDMC conducting inquiry into Anaj Mandi fire case: Municipal Commissioner

An inquiry is being conducted into the Anaj Mandi fire case by civic authorities led by an additional commissioner, a top NDMC official said on Monday. NDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi said this in response to a tweet by AAP spokesperson Saur...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9PM TOP NEWS DEL88 LD CITIZENSHIPCitizenship bill introduced in LS amid stiff opposition Amit Shah says it has endorsement of Indias 130 crore citizens New Delhi Asserting that the Citizenship Amendment Bill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019