Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP bringing Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to hide its failures: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that the BJP-led Central government is bringing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to hide its failures.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 21:43 IST
BJP bringing Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to hide its failures: Akhilesh Yadav
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav talking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that the BJP-led Central government is bringing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to hide its failures. "They claimed that demonetisation and GST will boost the economy. What is the condition today? The income of farmers has also not doubled. The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is also in poor condition. BJP is bringing this Bill to hide their failures," Yadav said.

He said that the party will oppose the Bill in the Parliament adding that none of the BJP government's policies or decisions have had any impact on the ground-level. Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Bill in the Lower House of the Parliament.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

NHRC issues notice to Tripura Govt, DGP over killing of sexual assault victim by her tormentor

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC on Monday took a suo motu cognizance of the media reports stating that a minor victim of sexual assault was set on fire by her tormentor resulting in her death in Agartala district of Tripura. The C...

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not in violation of constitutionalprovisions: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

Citizenship Amendment Bill is not in violation of constitutionalprovisions Amit Shah in Lok Sabha....

Not a single person will lose citizenship due to NRC, CAB:

On a day Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a clarion call to oppose the divisive bill at any cost, and said not a single citizen of the country will b...

TechMah Medical & LimaCorporate Receive First 510k Approval for Smart SPACE Digital Technology

&#160;LimaCorporate is pleased to announce the FDA 510K approval for Smart SPACE Shoulder 3D Planner 3D Positioner. Smart SPACE is an innovative digital platform developed by TechMah Medical thanks to collaboration with LimaCorporate, who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019