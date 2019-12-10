Merkel says there is more work to do on Ukraine, as she cites 'momentum'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she and the leaders of France, Ukraine and Russia had given fresh momentum to efforts to restore peace to eastern Ukraine at a summit in Paris on Monday, though much work remained.

"Now we need to carry on working very, very hard, there is no question about that, but there is momentum again, movement," Merkel told a joint news conference with the other leaders.

