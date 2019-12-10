Left Menu
Development News Edition

Christmas repeats: UK PM copies 'Love Actually' spoof

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:52 IST
Christmas repeats: UK PM copies 'Love Actually' spoof

London, Dec 10 (AFP) Boris Johnson on Tuesday faced claims of plagiarism, after copying a spoof version of a scene from the hit Christmas film "Love Actually" as part of his election campaign. Britain's prime minister is seen in a social media clip taking the part of actor Andrew Lincoln, who turns up to profess his undying love for Keira Knightley by showing her flashcards.

One of the cards Johnson shows a householder in his "Vote Conservative Actually" clip says: "With any luck, by next year we'll have Brexit done (if Parliament doesn't block it again). "Your vote has never been more important, the other guy could win, so you have a choice to make between a working majority or another gridlocked hung parliament."

The clip has been seen more than one million times since it was posted on Johnson's Twitter account on Monday evening, two days before Britain votes in its third election in four years. But a main opposition Labour party candidate, Rosena Allin-Khan, had already posted her version of the scene on November 22, as part of her re-election campaign.

"With any luck next year I'll be your MP," the candidate for the Tooting constituency in south London tells a man on the doorstep, as Christmas carols play on portable speakers. "And our country won't be run by these muppets," she adds, showing another card with photographs of Johnson, members of his government and US President Donald Trump.

Allin-Khan, a doctor in Britain's state-run National Health Service (NHS), on Tuesday called on her followers "not to retweet Boris Johnson's copycat version of #ElectionActually". A third online parody of the scene has Johnson as the householder answering the door to Trump, who tells him: "With any luck by next year you'll be selling off the NHS."

Actor Hugh Grant, who played a British prime minister in the 2003 romantic comedy and has been campaigning for the pro-EU Liberal Democrats, was asked about the parody on BBC radio. "I thought it was quite well done, very high production values but clearly the Conservative party have an awful lot of money," he said.

"Maybe that's where the rubles went?" he added, referring to a report into Russian funding of the Tories that Johnson's government refuses to release. "But I did notice that one of the cards from the original film that he didn't hold up was the one where Andrew Lincoln held up a card saying, 'Because at Christmas you tell the truth'.

"And I just wonder if the spin doctors in the Tory party thought that was a card that wouldn't look too great in Boris Johnson's hands." (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron: let's press on with Brexit after UK's election

French President Emmanuel Macron said Britain and the European Union should push on with Brexit after the UKs general election on Thursday and that maintaining the unity of the remaining members was paramount.We must be able to advance quic...

IIMC alumni write to I and B Ministry, condemns fee hike in institute

Over 100 former students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication IIMC have written to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry condemning the over 100 percent fee hike within a span of 10 years and demanding a rollback. Students at t...

Lok Sabha clears bill to extend by 10 yrs reservation

Lok Sabha clears bill to extend by 10 yrs reservationfor Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes in legislatures....

Union Minister Prahlad Patel launches portal to showcase Indian culture

Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel unveiled a portal on Indian culture on Tuesday which, he said, brings together all the cultural resources of the country on a single platform. Created by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay over th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019