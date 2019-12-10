MP honeytrap: Vijayvargiya attacks Nath, says top officials

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesdsay claimed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was working at the behest of bureaucrats in the state's infamous honeytrap case since senior officers were involved in it. In September this year, five women and a man were arrested from Indore and Bhopal for allegedly running a honeytrap and blackmailing racket.

It was busted after Indore municipal corporation engineer Harbhajan Singh, now suspended, approached police claiming he was being blackmailed over some objectionable video clips. "Chief Minister Kamal Nath is working at the behest of the bureaucracy in the honeytrap case, because I have come to know that some top state officials are also involved in this case," Vijayvargiya told reporters here.

Speaking about action against absconding businessman Jitendra Soni, whose night club was recently raided, the senior BJP leader said. "If the top brass of the state are involved in the honeytrap case and they are taking such action to protect themselves, as happened recently in Indore, even then these officers cannot save themselves from being exposed." An eveninger owned by Soni had been publishing news based on audio-video items related to the honeytrap case since the past several days, allegedly related to politicians and bureaucrats involved in the case. Several properties of Soni were demolished and cases registered against him recently, including human trafficking.

Vijayvargiya said, "I am warning officials trapped in the honeytrap case that they will be exposed. If they are not exposed by the state government, we will expose them." He also opposed the arrest of 11 artistes working at Soni's nightclub "My Home" here along with other employees in a case of alleged human trafficking. "It is extreme action to arrest poor artistes on serious charges like human trafficking. We will protest if cases on these artistes are not withdrawn," he said.

Hitting back, state Public Works Minister Sajjan Singh Verma, considered a close confidante of Kamal Nath, termed Vijayvargiya's allegations in the honeytrap case as false. "Kamal Nath had been a Union minister even before he became chief minister. Government officials talk to him carefully. After getting strong evidence, our government will disclose all the names involved in the honeytrap case," Verma said.

Without naming anyone, Verma claimed some BJP leaders have also been honey-trapped..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)