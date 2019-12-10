Left Menu
BJP chief whip in LS moves privilege motion against Bihar cop

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

BJP chief whip in the Lok Sabha Sanjay Jaiswal has given notice of a privilege motion against an additional superintendent of police in Bihar for reports in a section of the media that arrest warrant against the MP and order for attachment of his properties had been issued. In a letter to Speaker Om Birla dated December 9, Jaiswal who is also the BJP's Bihar unit chief said he learnt about the reports on Sunday, while he was on his way to Delhi where he was scheduled to issue a three-line whip to party members for voting on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The news reports had claimed that arrest warrant and order for attachment of properties were issued by Additional SP, Motihari, Shaishav Yadav, who was investigating a case lodged against Jaiswal by a group of persons. In the complaint, the Bettiah MP was accused of trying to incite communal passions on the date of polling for the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, in a Facebook post, Jaiswal had expressed bewilderment over the news items and said he was "the first complainant" since his FIR was filed before the other side did the same, after he was surrounded by a menacing crowd outside a polling booth following which his security guard had to fire a gunshot in the air in self-defence. In the letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, he said, "It seemed to be a part of a well thought-out conspiracy to prevent me from attending the House, despite the whip, and thereby make me lose my membership." He also said if the SP of Motihari the district police chief - was found to be involved in the matter, a privilege notice ought to be also issued against him.

The SP, Umesh Kumar Sharma, had, however, said when the news reports surfaced, the matter was still under investigation and the case attracted only those sections which were bailable, and therefore, the question of arrest of the MP did not arise..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

