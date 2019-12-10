Mexico president thanks Trump, Trudeau for support in USMCA trade deal
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and thanked them for their support in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement negotiations.
Representatives of the three countries are set to sign the revamped trade deal, known as the USMCA, in Mexico City on Tuesday at midday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
