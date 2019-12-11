Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czechs protest against PM Babis after damning EU report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 00:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 00:01 IST
Czechs protest against PM Babis after damning EU report

Tens of thousands of Czechs protested against Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Thursday after prosecutors reopened a case into alleged subsidy fraud by the leader and Brussels declared a conflict of interest between his businesses and political role. Speakers at the protest in Prague by the Million Moments for Democracy civic group demanded Babis's former business empire Agrofert be cut off from European Union subsidies and public contracts, and they called on Babis to resign.

Tuesday's protest was called after the country's top prosecutor reopened last week a case against Babis, suspecting that he hid ownership of one of his firms a decade ago so it would qualify for a 2 million euro subsidy. Separately, an audit by the European Commission, the European Union's executive, leaked to Czech media last week, showed the Commission saw Babis in conflict of interest because he still had control over Agrofert, a conglomerate of hundreds of firms he had built over the past two decades and put into trust funds in 2017.

Babis, 65 and in power since 2017, denies any wrongdoing in the criminal case and also repeatedly said he met all legal requirements on conflict of interest by setting up the fund structure. The protest group, set up by students, had brought a quarter of a million people to the streets in Prague twice earlier this year in the biggest demonstrations of the country's 30-year post-communist era.

The protest on Tuesday at Prague's central Wenceslas Square was smaller, numbering several tens of thousands according to a Reuters' estimate, and 60,000 according to the organisers. "A liar under investigation has no business being in the post of prime minister," Benjamin Roll from Million Moments for Democracy told the crowd.

"The European Commission audit speaks clearly: Andrej Babis abuses political power for his own business," he added. Despite the protests, Babis's populist ANO movement remains by far the most popular political party with around 30 percent of the vote, drawing support among older voters and regions outside the capital.

His firms span farming, food processing, chemicals and media, and are among the central European country's main recipients of various EU money, from farm subsidies that are given per hectare or per animal to project-based finance for innovation and environmental investments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Leaders 'criminally negligent' if they ignore climate science, says Al Gore

By Megan Rowling MADRID, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore urged governments negotiating at U.N. talks in Madrid this week to ramp up their efforts to tackle climate change, saying humanitys future was a...

UPDATE 2-Trump assails FBI Director Wray after report finds no evidence of political bias

President Donald Trump berated FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday after a U.S. government investigation found no evidence of political bias when the FBI began investigating contacts between Trumps presidential campaign and Russia in 2...

Vision Impact Institute: New Reports on State of Vision Will Renew Global Focus on the Societal Impact of Poor Vision

&#160;The Vision Impact Institute welcomes the release of two new complementary and aligned reports on the state of vision that raise awareness of the need for people-centered eye health services globally and highlight effective response st...

Pompeo says 'very hopeful' North Korea will abide by commitments

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that the Trump administration is very hopeful North Korea will continue to abide by its commitments to work toward denuclearization and not to conduct further long-range missile test firin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019