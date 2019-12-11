Left Menu
We don't divide people in Bengal: Mamata

  PTI
  Digha
  Updated: 11-12-2019 20:25 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 20:25 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that unity in diversity is the ethos of West Bengal and people in the state are not divided on the basis of caste, creed and religion. Speaking at the Bengal Business Conclave held in this coastal town, Banerjee said West Bengal is better placed than many other states in several macro-economic parameters like GDP growth, industry growth and poverty alleviation.

"Unity in diversity is the soul of the state and we don't divide people on the basis of caste, creed and religion. We believe in staying together. We are one family and no one staying here can say that he is deprived," she said.

"Not a single person can say that in Bengal they are deprived or they are facing difficulties," she added. Her statement came when the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is being debated in Rajya Sabha, amid massive protests in several states of the Northeast.

The contentious Bill that seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The conclave is being attended by delegates from 28 countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, the UK, Poland, the US, Australia, Thailand, Russia, Italy and China.

Industrialists like Harsh Neotia, Y K Modi, Rudra Chatterjee, Mayank Jalan, Sanjay Budhia and others are attending the conclave. "Industry depends on economic situation. If I give you the picture of the economic situation in my country, I am not going to criticise, but sometimes reality bites," Banerjee told the investors.

"After 34 years of Left rule, the state was in worst situation and now we have worked on it," she added. Banerjee said in the second quarter of 2016-17 the GDP growth rate of the country was 8.87 per cent but in 2019-20 it came down to 4.55 percent, which was "very bad".

"Even unemployment rate is highest in the last 45 years. But in Bengal we have decreased the unemployment rate by 40 percent," she said. The chief minister said West Bengal is number one in ease of doing business in the country and also has secured the top place in MSME sector, e-tendering and skill development.

"Nowadays there is so much tension. Why will you take so much of tension?.. business should be with relaxation," she said. Banerjee said the state has a land use policy, a land bank, a tourism policy, an IT policy and a tea-tourism policy.

She urged the investors to come to the state and treat it as "their sweet home" and the government will give full assistance within its limitations..

