UK Labour cuts Conservative lead ahead of election - poll

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 12-12-2019 02:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 02:47 IST
Britain's governing Conservatives have seen their lead over the opposition Labour Party cut to five percentage points, according to a Savanta ComRes poll for The Telegraph newspaper published on the eve of an election. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party stands unchanged at 41%, according to the survey, whilst Labour was up 3 percentage points to 36%, the smallest lead recorded by the pollster since mid-October and the best showing for Labour since January.

"These results indicate that this election is simply too close to call, with almost one in five who say they could possibly still change their mind and we could just as plausibly see a healthy Conservative majority as a hung parliament," said Savanta ComRes. Three other opinion polls published on Wednesday showed larger leads for the Conservatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

