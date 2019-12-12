Israeli parliament approves new election for March 2
The Israeli parliament approved on Thursday a motion to hold a new national election on March 2, the country's third in less than a year.
The motion, passed in a vote of 94 lawmakers in favor against none who were opposed, came hours after a final deadline passed to form a government following the last election, in September.
