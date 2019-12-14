Left Menu
PM Modi has destroyed economy, should apologise to people: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of corruption, single-handedly destroying the economy, causing divisions and said he should apologise to the people of the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of corruption, single-handedly destroying the economy, causing divisions and said he should apologise to the people of the country. Addressing the 'Bharat Bachao' rally at the Ramlila Ground here a day after the culmination of the Winter Session of Parliament, Gandhi also rejected the BJP's demand for an apology over his "rape in India" remarks, saying his name is not 'Rahul Savarkar' and he will die but never apologise for 'speaking the truth.'

"Narendra Modi should seek an apology. Amit Shah should seek an apology," he said. Gandhi also targeted the Modi government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying it had taken the decision due to which several northeastern states were on fire.

Seeking to boost the morale of Congress workers, he called them "babbar shers (lions)" and said they were not afraid of anyone. Gandhi said India's strength was its economy and the world looked at the growth of China and India collectively referring to them as "Chindia".

He said India, which was growing at 9 per cent, but today the people were concerned about the price of onions. "Today they are holding onions. Narendra Modi has single-handedly destroyed the economy of the country," he alleged.

Gandhi said India has still not recovered from the shock of demonetisation and Modi told "a lie" that it was a battle against corruption. He alleged that money was taken out of pockets of people and given to chosen industrialists such as "Adani and Anil Ambani".

Gandhi said the government had turned the GST into "Gabbar Singh Tax" and said the Congress had cautioned that it should first be implemented as a pilot project. He said unemployment was at a record high and the GDP has come down from 9 per cent to 4 per cent.

"They have changed the way GDP is calculated. By old methodology, it is 2.5 per cent. The enemies of India knew that India's power is its rising economy and wanted to destroy it. That was not done by our enemies but by the Prime Minister and he calls himself a patriot," said Gandhi. The Congress leader alleged that "entire money has been given to two-three industrialists."

He said from farmers, labourers and shopkeepers, honest industrialists also build the country. "I am taking one name. In five years, Modi has given Adani 50 contracts ... Over Rs 1 lakh crore, given airports, ports ... given without a contract. Why? What will you call this? If you do not call it corruption, what else," he asked.

Gandhi said loans of Rs 1,40,000 crore had been waived off of "15-20 people". The Congress leader said the people should have money in their pockets for demand to grow but "Narendra Modi has taken out that money."

Gandhi said the Congress government in Chhattisgarh was paying farmers the MSP of Rs 2,500 for paddy and the Congress governments had waived off loans of farmers "because we know economy cannot move forward without farmers." He said the party had also launched MGNREGA to ensure labourers get assured employment.

Gandhi said the people had elected Modi in the hope that the GDP will grow; employment will be generated but said the farmers were committing suicide. The Congress leader said that he had asked the government about the number of farmers committing suicide but they said: "We don't know".

"They do not know about those who form the backbone of the country. They should be ashamed," he alleged. He accused the BJP-led government of dividing people.

"Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast, Mizoram, Arunachal...Modi has caused fires in these states. The people who have come here, you do not divide. You give your blood and sweat. Farmers, labourers work for the country every day. The economy is being destroyed. Those in power are destroying everything for power," he said. Gandhi said that a 30-second advertisement on TV costs lakhs of rupees but Narendra Modi is shown "throughout the day".

He alleged that money for it was paid by "favoured" industrialists. Gandhi said media has a great responsibility. "You attacked our government, which was a right thing to do but now you have forgotten your work," he said.

Gandhi said all institutions including media, bureaucracy have a responsibility. "You are suppressed. The attack is not on you but on the soul of India. The country is being made to feel scared. The Congress worker is not scared. I am telling this to those in government, media -- do not be scared. Congress is with you. We will together remove this atmosphere of hatred," said Gandhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

