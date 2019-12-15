Nitish Kumar should issue statement on party's stand on NRC: Pavan Varma

New Delhi [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Janta Dal-United (JDU) General Secretary Pavan Varma on Sunday welcomed Nitish Kumar's decision of not supporting the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and demanded that the Bihar Chief Minister should issue a public statement on the same. "Nitish Kumar should issue a statement on NRC and publicly say that he will not allow the implementation of NRC in Bihar."

"You must understand the real agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Citizenship (Amendment) Act ( CAA) and the NRC must be seen as two sides of the same coin. The CAA is perhaps the most unnecessary piece of divisive legislation, which discriminates people on the basis of religion where citizenship is a concern," he added.

"When you add NRC with CAA, it acts as a potent for constant instability turmoil, disharmony, discord and acrimony." "This has been done so that the BJP would gain benefit from it. This is not in the interest of the country. Some people in the BJP think that their manifesto is the Constitution," Varma added.

JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor had also confirmed that the party chief Nitish Kumar is against the nationwide NRC exercise planned by the Centre." (ANI)

