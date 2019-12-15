Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP announces nationwide campaign to spread awareness about citizenship law

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 20:15 IST
BJP announces nationwide campaign to spread awareness about citizenship law
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid protests against the amended citizenship law, the BJP on Sunday announced a nationwide campaign to spread awareness about the legislation and asserted that it is not discriminatory against Muslims or any other community. Addressing a press conference with party vice president Dushyant Gautam, spokesperson Sambit Patra said BJP workers will fan out across the country to inform people about the law which seeks to provide citizenship to the religious minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India to escape religious persecution.

"There is no provision in this law that even a single right of our Muslim brothers and sisters will be taken away. Instead, rights will be provided to those who are living in India without any rights facing religious persecution in countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan," Patra said. He said party functionaries from 11 states and union territories, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Delhi, were briefed by the national leadership on the law's provisions here on Sunday before they start a campaign in their respective state.

He also said that party leaders met the workers and a book on the new law has been given to everyone. "We have to compare the responsible position of the BJP with the irresponsible role that the Opposition has played, especially the Congress. While the BJP has approached our workers with facts, the opposition is misleading the people. They wanted to perpetrate riots and arson," he said.

He further said that politics over the citizenship law was disgusting and the same was perpetrated by the Opposition party during protests against abrogation of Article 370 and triple talaq law. He condemned the protest by the Congress in London outside the Indian Embassy and alleged that "Pakistan had outsourced its work to the Congress".

Patra said that the opposition to the new law was because it has stopped the "business of appeasement" practiced by some political parties. "CAB means 'karobar ab bandh'. Their business of appeasement is now shut," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Rappler journalist Ressa launches defence in Philippine libel case

Manila, Dec 16 AFP Philippine journalist Maria Ressa said Monday she would not be silenced as she launched her defence against a libel charge that press advocates call an attempt to curb her news sites critical coverage of President Rodrigo...

Essar Steel resolution to boost Q3 number: SBI chief

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Monday said the resolution of Essar Steel will boost profitability in the third quarter of the current financial year. Besides, resolution of other stressed assets which are in the pipeline wil...

Police entered univ campus without permission: Jamia VC Najma Akhtar

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday asserted that the varsity will not tolerate police presence on campus and demanded a high-level inquiry into the crackdown on university students. Police entered the campus without...

Honda Car India partners TranzLease for auto finance solution

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Monday said it has tied up with TranzLease, an automobile leasing and mobility solutions service provider, to offer auto finance solution for its customers. Under the partnership, the company said it has introdu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019